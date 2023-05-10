‘Rare to find bootstrapped cos growing 100% in a year’: Ashneer Grover invests in logistics firm

Entrepreneur and investor Ashneer Grover has invested in Gurugram-based logistics company, Ship Global. Grover announced this development in a LinkedIn post and added, “Super excited to back ShipGlobal.in as their first cheque. It’s rare to find bootstrapped companies grow 100X in 1 year in an ops business - PROFITABLY. As India grows SME exports - this business is poised to grow by leaps ! Keep rocking Aayush Anand Angad Arora Vaibhav Kapur.”

Founded in 2022 by Anand, Arora and Kapur, Ship Global provides cross-border shipping services covering several countries across the globe. The co-founders have experience of running several businesses before founding the company. They are also Harvard Business School, and London School of Economics alumni.

This is Grover’s first investment this year after his stint on Indian business reality show, Shark Tank India season one. So far, he has been mum about his investments which he made during the show and has been sharing updates mostly related to his third venture called Third Unicorn. He also raised a seed funding round for the company which he has floated along with his wife Madhuri Jain and entrepreneur Aseem Ghavri.

The new venture will be focusing on fantasy sports with a cricket-centric app. CrickPe, which was launched just before the Indian Premier League (IPL), will be directly competing with the likes of Tiger Global-backed Dream11 and others.

The CrickPe website stated that the platform is a fantasy sports app that will allow players to participate in public, private, or "mega contests" to earn cash prizes.

The participants can create small private groups to play the game or can participate in bigger contests with real cricketers. The platform will also offer free contests for people to practice and hone their skills.

Besides this, CrickPe is also slated to offer a feature that allows users to pay rewards to show love to their favourite cricketer.

