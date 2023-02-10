SIG Venture Capital leads Series A funding round in SaaS platform Rezolve.ai

Artificial intelligence-based employee service SaaS platform, Rezolve.ai. has closed a Series A round of funding led by SIG Venture Capital with participation from Exfinity Venture Partners and existing investors including 9Unicorns and Tri Valley Ventures.



The funds will be utilised to scale growth and further advance capabilities of the AI platform to provide a seamless employee-services experience.



Commenting on the fundraise, Saurabh Kumar, CEO of the company said, “Every employee, in every company on the planet, needs internal technical support about once a month. The two decades old legacy model of creating tickets and calling for support is costing employers billions in direct cost, and billions more in lost employee productivity. Employers and employees want this changed with urgency and Rezolve.ai is powering this new future.”



Rezolve.ai was founded in 2017 by Kumar, Manish Sharma and Udaya Reddy. The co-founders of the California-based company are Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad alumni.



The platform aims to transform the employee service desk experience. It has collaborated with platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Slack. In addition, the solution deploys cutting-age technologies such as conversational AI and intelligent automation skills for employee support and convenience.



Some of the companies operating in this space include Girish Mathrubootham’s Freshworks, Norway-based Kahoot, Atlassian company Jira, among others.



Bhavanipratap Rana, Investment Adviser, SIG Venture Capital revealed that they have made investment in the company “to support the founder’s vision of leveraging rapid improvements in AI capability.” This, he said, will allow incumbent support platforms to transition from being “just a process workstream to an intelligent intermediation layer that reduces human involvement.”



