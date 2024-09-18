Tired of waiting in long queues to refuel your car? This startup from Shark Tank has a solution

When three students just out of college walked into the Shark Tank India spotlight, they weren't just looking for investment—they were on a mission to change how India fuels up. Securing a game-changing deal on the hit show, Nawgati's founders, Vaibhav Kaushik, Aalaap Nair, and Aryan Sisodia, turned a simple cab ride conversation into a tech-driven platform that’s now revolutionising fuel station operations across the country.

Backed by industry giants like GAIL India and recognised by government bodies, Nawgati has quickly become a frontrunner in the fueling industry, tackling long queues, cutting emissions, and reshaping how fuel stations serve their customers.

Founded in 2019 by Vaibhav Kaushik, Aalaap Nair, and Aryan Sisodia, Nawgati is trying to transform the fueling experience in India. As a fuel-aggregator platform, Nawgati provides innovative solutions that streamline fuel providers' operations and enhance consumer efficiency. Taking into consideration the everyday struggles of cab drivers, the startup seeks to minimise waiting times at fuel stations and improve the overall fueling process.

In an exclusive conversation with Business Today, Vaibhav Kaushik, Co-founder and CEO of Nawgati said, “We wanted to save time, fuel, and resources while reducing congestion on the roads. Our solution, the Nawgati Fueling App, helps users locate the least crowded fuel stations in real-time, optimising their routes and saving fuel."

A turning point: Shark Tank India and strategic partnerships

Nawgati gained widespread recognition after securing a deal on Shark Tank India Season 2, a pivotal moment in the startup’s journey. “Securing a deal on Shark Tank was a huge milestone for us. It wasn’t just about the investment; it was the recognition and exposure that truly accelerated our growth,” shared Kaushik.

The founder managed to grab a deal from sharks Amit Jain and Aman Gupta.

Following their appearance, Nawgati saw a surge in interest from fuel station operators and potential partners. The Shark Tank deal validated their business model and allowed the company to scale faster than anticipated.

From ideation to execution: The cab ride that sparked it all

The idea for Nawgati was born from a simple conversation during a cab ride in Noida. Kaushik recalled, "I was travelling frequently between Noida and Greater Noida, and one day, my cab driver told me about the time and money he lost while waiting in long queues at CNG stations. That conversation planted the seed for Nawgati."

Initially focused on creating a consumer-oriented solution, Nawgati soon expanded its vision to include a B2B platform that could digitise the fuel retail sector. "We realised we had a much larger market to cater to and that our idea could significantly impact the industry," Kaushik said.

Overcoming challenges and gaining credibility

Starting a tech-driven business in the complex fueling industry was no easy task, especially as college students. Kaushik and his co-founders faced challenges related to funding, gaining industry knowledge, and earning the trust of fuel station operators. "Being students from BITS Pilani, we were fortunate to receive early support from the BITS Pilani’s incubator PIED Society, which helped us develop our product," Kaushik noted.

A community-driven approach

Nawgati has seen tremendous growth, with over 14 lakh downloads of the Nawgati Fueling App. User feedback has played a key role in shaping product development. "We created a community of 500-600 ‘Nawgati Super Users’ who act as beta testers, providing feedback that helps us continuously improve the app," the CEO further shared.

The app has evolved to include features like the ability to filter out petrol stations beyond a certain distance, helping users plan their trips more effectively. "Our community-driven approach allows us to think outside the box and build features that genuinely enhance the user experience," he added.

Nawgati's flagship product, Aaveg, is designed for fuel station operators, offering real-time monitoring and congestion management. "With Aaveg, we shifted to the B2B side, providing tools for fuel station owners to manage compliance, congestion, and overall operations," Kaushik added.

Today, Nawgati’s solutions are not just about efficiency but also sustainability. By reducing congestion at fuel stations, the company helps cut down vehicle idling times, thus reducing carbon emissions.