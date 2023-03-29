‘We stopped making boundaries’: Mamaearth’s Ghazal & Varun Alagh on how they cracked the code to work-life balance

Work and life go hand-in-hand, said direct-to-consumer brand Mamaearth’s co-founders Ghazal and Varun Alagh at Business Today’s 'Most Powerful Women in Business' awards event in Mumbai.

Varun said that for a year they tried to set boundaries between work and home. “We started making rules like we will not talk about work after we sit in the car or at night or while the kids are asleep. But it didn’t work out,” Varun said on Wednesday.

He also added, “We realised that our daily lives were so intertwined that it was really hard to make boundaries. Therefore, we stopped making boundaries or treating work conversations as negative because work conversations are so exciting!”

Balance is a myth, said Ghazal adding that the key to cracking the work-life balance is learning how to prioritise different aspects of her life. “I think we are very good at prioritising. We learned it the hard way that you don’t have to micromanage things daily. If all the things in your life are getting their due attention at the end of the month, then you have nothing to worry about.”

Talking about their business plan, the entrepreneurs said that they just want to focus on giving their customers the best experience and want to continue to do so for the “next ten or fifteen years.”

Recently, reports of Mamaearth’s parent, Honasa Consumer, delaying its initial public (IPO) offering emerged citing weak market conditions as the reason. The entrepreneur couple did not refute or accept the claims but said in a statement that they are in this game for the “long-term” and will continue to own a 97 per cent stake in the company.

“This is to clarify we are still engaging with Sebi on our DRHP and awaiting formal approval for the same. Post the approval as is in line with the regulations we will have 12 months to file RHP and take the company public, which we will do in consultation with our bankers. As you are aware pricing and valuations will be discovered as part of our marketing roadshows as we start them. As discussed during our meeting neither is our largest investor selling a single share and also the promoters will continue to own over 97% of their ownership in the company after the IPO hence, we have no interest in optimising for short-term valuations, we are in this for the long term,” the statement read.



Also Read: MPW 2022: 'AI built by humans, we will figure out how to use them,' says HCL Tech's Roshni Nadar