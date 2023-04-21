Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath reveals simple strategies to get great returns from the stock market

Stock brokerage firm Zerodha’s co-founder Nikhil Kamath is known for giving simple yet some of the most valuable tips when it comes to investing in the stock market. In the second episode of Kamath’s podcast series, he discussed various topics including stock market investing, social media, his meeting with Bill Gates, among other things.



On investing, the entrepreneur said, “When people come to the stock market to trade, there are four or five things they do incorrectly, which causes the odds of them losing money to go up incrementally.”



He then spoke about some ‘simple’ means through which retail investors can generate great returns.



“If you did simple things…like the simplest thing is to buy the NIFTY 50 or five large cap companies. If you did that at any point in time in the last 30-40 years and not touched it, you would have done very very well.”



He also noted the big gap in taxation when you generate income via stock market versus through regular salary or business. “If you invest in stocks, you have to pay 10 per cent long-term capital gains tax but when you earn money by doing business, then you have to pay 30-40 per cent (in tax)…”



However, he warned and hinted that the road is not entirely hunky-dory even in trading. “The opportunity is there but even this (stock market) has many issues.” Kamath concluded by saying that the onus lies on intermediaries like Zerodha to educate people and help them make correct decisions.



Kamath has launched a podcast which goes by the name of ‘Unedited with Nikhil Kamath.’ In the second episode, he invited social media influencer Tanmay Bhat along with Umang Bedi (co-founder of VerSe) and Aprameya Radhakrishna (Founder and CEO of Koo). The main theme of this episode was social media including various challenges and issues surrounding it.



