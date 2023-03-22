Microsoft vs Meta: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath wants to know who will win metaverse race

Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath wants to know who will win the metaverse race. In a recently launched podcast, he asked, “Name one company you would bet on which is publicly listed to take advantage of the metaverse?”



Prashant Sinha, founder of a metaverse company 1verse replied to Kamath by saying, “There is no metaverse company which has substantial metaverse lead. There are infrastructure players and these can be identified by engineering heads owning or building different components. But on the enterprise side, it’s no doubt Microsoft.”



He also said that the resignation of Meta’s virtual reality evangelist put a pause on all his hopes.



Kamath has launched a podcast which goes by the name of ‘Unedited with Nikhil Kamath.’ In the first episode, he invited social media influencer Tanmay Bhat along with Umang Bedi (co-founder of VerSe) and Aprameya Radhakrishna (Founder and CEO of Koo).



Radhakrishna also added his views on why he believes Meta won’t do well when it comes to the metaverse. “It’s because everything they have done well after Facebook is something they have bought or acquired. Everything they have tried to do on their own…I don’t think they have done well.”



He said that the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company's strategy is to keep an eye on a company that does well so that they can later acquire it.



The entrepreneurs and investors also spoke about how technologies such as ChatGPT and artificial intelligence are gradually taking away all the jobs.



“Basically, all jobs are going…kya bachega (what is going to be left?)” wondered Kamath.



He also asked which few jobs will not be taken away by technology to which Radhakrishna replied, “Of the guys who are creating this (technology).”



During the podcast, the entrepreneurs also spoke about several aspects from their daily lives to work, and more. Kamath revealed that it takes 10 alarms for him to wake up. “The first alarm is set at 7 am and the last at 7:45 am and there’s 10 of them.”

