JW Marriott New Delhi expects strong demand for F&B offerings; hosts 'Cake Mixing Ceremony'

The hospitality sector in India is expecting a bumper upcoming festive quarter after a successful August 15 long weekend. In terms of business expectations, JW Marriott New Delhi anticipates a strong demand for its food and beverage (F&B) offerings during the festive season.

"After a period of uncertainty, we are witnessing a resurgence in the travel and hospitality sector. Many individuals and families are eager to make up for lost time and celebrate special occasions, such as festivals, in style. Luxury hotels offer an ideal setting for these celebrations, and JW Marriott New Delhi has seen a resurgence in business as a result." the company said.

It welcomed the spirit of the upcoming festive season in style with an exquisite cake-mixing brunch on September 17th, 2023. The event, hosted at K3, New Delhi's Food Theatre, brought together the rich flavours of the harvest season.

Executive Pastry Chef Sachin Rathor led a cake-mixing ceremony filled with various ingredients, including rich nuts, luscious dry fruits, premium liquors, and aromatic spices. This cherished tradition not only signified the abundance of the harvest but also marked the official beginning of the Christmas season.

For the hospitality industry, the past few months have been nothing short of exciting and exhilarating. As part of the G20 Summit preparations, multiple hotels in Delhi-NCR were booked in leading hotels including ITC Maurya, Taj Palace, Shangri-La, The Imperial, Le Meridien, and JW Marriott, among others.

