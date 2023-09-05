scorecardresearch
Business Today
G20 Summit
Feedback

‘Delhi is not Bandh’: Delhi Police on MakeMyTrip's email about G20 Summit; travel site issues clarification

SUMMARY
  • On Monday, Delhi Police called out the online travel company MakeMyTrip for sending out an email that read ‘Delhi bandh hai’
  • Delhi Police shared a screenshot of the email on X (formerly known as Twitter) and declared it as 'misleading'
  • Delhi Police wrote: “The email sent out by MakeMyTrip falsely claims that Delhi is closed from September 08th to 10th, 2023"

On Monday, September 4, the Delhi Police called out the online travel company, MakeMyTrip, for disseminating a misleading email that stated, "Delhi bandh hai" (Delhi is closed) from September 8 to 10 in relation to the G20 Summit. The Delhi Police, via their X account (formerly known as Twitter), shared a screenshot of the email and categorically denounced it as misinformation.

Accompanying the email screenshot, the Delhi Police stated, "The email sent out by MakeMyTrip falsely claims that Delhi is closed from September 8th to 10th, 2023. In light of the G20 Summit, there will be restrictions in the New Delhi District. We request MakeMyTrip to retract their email & issue a clarification."

In their tweet, the Delhi Police clarified that movement restrictions would only apply to the New Delhi district during the G20 Summit from September 9th to 10th. Only genuine residents of the area would be permitted to travel. All essential services, including medical shops, milk booths, grocery stores, vegetable/fruit shops, etc., would continue to operate during the G20 Summit.

Following this tweet by the Delhi Police, MakeMyTrip responded in the comment section, stating, "We acknowledge the concern. What our email meant was that Delhi's educational institutions, banks, financial institutions, and most offices will be closed, and there will be movement restrictions in the New Delhi district. The email may have caused a misunderstanding and is open to misinterpretation. We are immediately sending a clarification to the same email recipients."

The clarification email sent by the travel company stated, "Our previous email was intended to inform you that Delhi's educational institutions, banks, financial institutions, and most offices will be closed from September 8th to 10th. This presents an opportunity for you to take a trip out of Delhi. We wish to clarify that essential services in the New Delhi district will remain open, and although movement will be restricted, bona fide residents of the area will be allowed."

The Delhi Police posted this tweet yesterday, and it garnered significant attention from internet users. One user commented, "Delhi Police ko MakeMyTrip pe jurmana lagan chahiye. Ise madhyam se sabhi ko sakht sandesh dena chahiye ki agar kisi ne G20 k baare main afwah felaane ki koshish ki to sakht karwahi hogi" (Delhi Police should impose a fine on MakeMyTrip. Through this, a stern message should be conveyed to everyone that strict action will be taken against anyone who attempts to spread rumours regarding the G20 Summit).

Another user wrote, "Appreciate your prompt response."

Yet another comment on the post read, "Isn't this a case of duping? This company should be booked. Misinterpretation and misinformation to book profit."

 

Published on: Sep 05, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
