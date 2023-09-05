‘Delhi is not Bandh’: Delhi Police on MakeMyTrip's email about G20 Summit; travel site issues clarification

On Monday, September 4, the Delhi Police called out the online travel company, MakeMyTrip, for disseminating a misleading email that stated, "Delhi bandh hai" (Delhi is closed) from September 8 to 10 in relation to the G20 Summit. The Delhi Police, via their X account (formerly known as Twitter), shared a screenshot of the email and categorically denounced it as misinformation.

Accompanying the email screenshot, the Delhi Police stated, "The email sent out by MakeMyTrip falsely claims that Delhi is closed from September 8th to 10th, 2023. In light of the G20 Summit, there will be restrictions in the New Delhi District. We request MakeMyTrip to retract their email & issue a clarification."

The email sent out by @makemytripcare falsely claims that Delhi is closed from September 08th to 10th, 2023.



In wake of the #G20Summit, there will be restrictions in New Delhi District. We request @makemytrip to retract their email & issue a clarification.#DPFactCheck pic.twitter.com/93KCFoPXFY — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 4, 2023

In their tweet, the Delhi Police clarified that movement restrictions would only apply to the New Delhi district during the G20 Summit from September 9th to 10th. Only genuine residents of the area would be permitted to travel. All essential services, including medical shops, milk booths, grocery stores, vegetable/fruit shops, etc., would continue to operate during the G20 Summit.

Following this tweet by the Delhi Police, MakeMyTrip responded in the comment section, stating, "We acknowledge the concern. What our email meant was that Delhi's educational institutions, banks, financial institutions, and most offices will be closed, and there will be movement restrictions in the New Delhi district. The email may have caused a misunderstanding and is open to misinterpretation. We are immediately sending a clarification to the same email recipients."

We acknowledge the concern. What our email meant was that Delhi educational institutions, banks, financial institutions, and most offices will be closed and that movement will be restricted in the New Delhi district. The email may have caused a misunderstanding and is open to… — MakeMyTrip (@makemytrip) September 4, 2023

The clarification email sent by the travel company stated, "Our previous email was intended to inform you that Delhi's educational institutions, banks, financial institutions, and most offices will be closed from September 8th to 10th. This presents an opportunity for you to take a trip out of Delhi. We wish to clarify that essential services in the New Delhi district will remain open, and although movement will be restricted, bona fide residents of the area will be allowed."

Travel should always be stress free, so we believe. We’ve extended our support to @DelhiPolice and have consolidated all traffic advisories & guidelines here: https://t.co/YJERh8kPQC for your journeys on 8th to 10th Sept within and outside of Delhi NCR. So, if you must step out… — MakeMyTrip (@makemytrip) September 5, 2023

Thank you, @makemytrip, for putting up our traffic advisories on your microsite and helping us disseminate the right information to make travel smooth for all in Delhi. https://t.co/X5GKy7G3rK — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 5, 2023

The Delhi Police posted this tweet yesterday, and it garnered significant attention from internet users. One user commented, "Delhi Police ko MakeMyTrip pe jurmana lagan chahiye. Ise madhyam se sabhi ko sakht sandesh dena chahiye ki agar kisi ne G20 k baare main afwah felaane ki koshish ki to sakht karwahi hogi" (Delhi Police should impose a fine on MakeMyTrip. Through this, a stern message should be conveyed to everyone that strict action will be taken against anyone who attempts to spread rumours regarding the G20 Summit).

Another user wrote, "Appreciate your prompt response."

Yet another comment on the post read, "Isn't this a case of duping? This company should be booked. Misinterpretation and misinformation to book profit."