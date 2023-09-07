From Joe Biden to Rishi Sunak to Chinese premier: List of leaders arriving tomorrow in Delhi for G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Foreign guests have started arriving in India for the historic G20 Summit to be held later this week in New Delhi. The two-day summit will be held on Saturday and Sunday (September 9 and 10) at Pragati Maidan's newly built state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre. Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has already arrived in Delhi and over the next two days, all foreign delegates will land in India.

US President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will arrive in India on Friday. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will also arrive in India on Friday.

British PM Rishi Sunak

Indian-origin British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will land in Delhi at 1.40 pm on September 8, Friday. He will be received by Union Minister for State Ashwini Kumar Choubey. Ahead of his arrival in India, Sunak praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I pay tribute to Prime Minister Modi's leadership over the last year and it’s wonderful to see India showing such global leadership." On Wednesday, it was reported that Sunak's relatives in India had planned a grand welcome in New Delhi.

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida

After Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be another high-profile leader to touch down at Palam Air Force Station at 2.15 pm. He, too, will be received by MoS Ashwini Kumar Choubey. This is Kishida's second visit to the country. He had undertaken a two-day visit to India in March this year. PM Modi said both leaders reviewed the full range of India-Japan relations and also discussed the focus areas of India's G-20 Presidency and Japan's G-7 Presidency "towards making our planet better".

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden is set to arrive at 6.55 pm on Friday. MoS Gen (retd) VK Singh will be at the airport to welcome him. This will be Biden's first visit to India as the President. There was some suspense about whether or not Biden would be able to make the summit after his wife Jill Biden tested positive for Covid-19. The US President was given the all-clear to travel on September 6 after his test results came out negative.

Canada PM Justin Trudeau

Right after Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will arrive in New Delhi at 7 pm. He will be received by MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The bilateral relation between India and Canada has strained in the last few years as the activities of Khalistani separatist groups in Canada have risen, a development that New Delhi wants Ottawa to curb.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Chinese President Xi Jinping is not coming for the summit but China will be represented by Premier Li Qiang, who will touch down at 7.45 pm. Xi's absence at the G20 Summit triggered speculation that China wants to send a message that it won't accept the Western-dominated global order. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar played down Jinping's absence and said it was "not unusual" and would not affect negotiations to produce a consensus communique at the meeting.



