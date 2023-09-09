G20 Summit 2023: Photo of Akshata Murty fixing Rishi Sunak’s tie goes viral

Amid the brouhaha of the G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi, what stole the limelight was UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s tie. Or more specifically the image of his wife, entrepreneur and First Lady Akshata Murty fixing his tie inside the plane before they de-boarded in Delhi.

Perhaps it is this image in contrast with the protocols and professionalism that state leaders need to maintain in the public spaces, or maybe it is the colour of his tie complementing her traditional skirt, or perhaps even Rishi Sunak’s avatar as the country’s ‘son-in-law’, as he is being widely called, that caught everyone’s eye. But they seem to have stolen the show.

Netizens loved the scene between the power couple. While some called it a “beautiful picture”, some adored it as a “sweet moment”.

G20 Summit 2023: Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty's photo goes viral

The duo is all the more in the spotlight considering the absences of the two other high-profile spouses – Jill Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19, and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau who recently separated from Canadian PM Justin Trudeau after 18 years of marriage. US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are attending the G20 Summit alone.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty, daughter of Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, landed in Delhi on September 8. They were welcomed by Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey upon their arrival.

Akshata Murty wore a crisp, plain white shirt and matched it with a colourful, full length skirt with intricate patterns. The UK Prime Minister wore a black suit with an orange tie to complement her skirt.

The duo visited the British Council to meet young students. “Before meeting the world leaders of today I’ve been meeting with the world leaders of tomorrow,” he said.

