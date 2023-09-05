G20 Summit: Amid travel curbs, Air India announces one-time waiver for passengers flying to or from Delhi

Air India on Tuesday announced one-time waiver to its passengers who are flying to or from Delhi during September 7-11 when restrictions will be in place in the national capital due to G20 Summit.

Passengers are being offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges, if they wish to change their date of travel or their flight, said the Tata-owned airline.

"There will be travel restrictions in Delhi between 7th and 11th September 2023. As a measure of goodwill, passengers holding confirmed ticket to fly to or from Delhi on these dates are being offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges, if they wish to change their date of travel or their flight. Only the fare difference for the rescheduled flight, if any, would be applicable," posted Air India on X platform.

"For any query related to this please contact us on 0091242641407/ 00912026231407," the airline said.

Last month, Delhi airport operator DIAL said it has received requests from airlines for cancellation of 80 departing and as many arriving domestic flights during three days from September 8 in connection with the G20 Summit.



