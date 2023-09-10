G20 Summit: ‘Even after your 50+ inspections...' Delhi Minister attacks L-G Saxena after waterlogging in area around Mandapam

Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday attacked the Lieutenant Governor of the national capital over heavy waterlogging at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. Bharat Mandapam is the venue for the ongoing G20 Summit 2023 being held in Delhi. Sharing a 31-second-video of the heavily inundated main area around Mandapam, Bhardwaj said that heads must roll if the area is submerged in water ever after allegedly carrying out 50 inspections.

“Resp @LtGovDelhi saab,This is very serious. Even after your 50+ inspections, if the very main area around Mandapam is submerged in water, then heads must roll. I as Minister of Delhi don’t have control over this Central Govt area, else would have assisted u sir,” Bhardwaj wrote on X formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Delhi L-G on Saturday said that the national capital is receiving rainfall due to the blessings of Lord Indra to ensure a pleasant stay for the guests who have arrived for the G20 Summit. He added that intermittent light rains are keeping the temperature and air quality index (AQI) down.

“To ensure a pleasant stay of the honorable guests of G20, Team Delhi's efforts also received the support and blessings of Lord Indradev. Intermittent light rain is keeping both the temperature and AQI down, making Delhi clean and well-equipped and pleasant,” he wrote on X.

G20 के माननीय अतिथियों का प्रवास सुखद रहे, इसके लिए टीम दिल्ली के प्रयासों को इंद्रदेव का भी सहयोग और आशीर्वाद प्राप्त हुआ।

रुक रुक कर हो रही हल्की बारिश तापमान और AQI दोनों को नीचे रख, साफ सुथरी एवं सुसज्जित दिल्ली को और खुशनुमा बनाये हुए है।

🙏 — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) September 9, 2023

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more light to moderate intensity rainfall with thunderstorms over Delhi and adjoining areas. As per the Met Department, adjoining areas including Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesaer and Ballabgarh are likely to receive light to moderate rain showers.

Several parts of Delhi including Safdarjung, International airport, Rajghat, Vasant Kunj, Pragati Maidan area, Munirka and Narela witnessed light rains on Saturday night, which continued till Sunday early morning. As per the weather office, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi in the last 24 hours have been 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

More rainfall is likely to lash the national capital in the next couple of days, according to IMD’s forecast. IMD has also predicted rain in several districts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the next few hours. These districts include Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali (Haryana), Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Atrauli, Iglas, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad, Agra, and Jajau (UP).

