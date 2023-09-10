G20 Summit: 'I'm the perfect example of Made in India,' says World Bank chief Ajay Banga

Ajay Banga, the current president of World Bank, told India Today that he's "the perfect example of Made in India".

In an interview with India Today News Director, Rahul Kanwal, Banga said that he grew up in India, studied in Indian institutes and hasn’t done a single course abroad.

"Fifty per cent of success in life is luck, the rest is your hard work and the ability to capitalise on opportunity," he added.

Reforming Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) has been one of the key agenda points of India’s G20 Presidency and Banga is the man entrusted by US President Joe Biden to adapt the World Bank to be able to deal with China’s growing challenge to the old Washington-led global financial order.

During the conversation, the World Bank Chief also expressed his dissatisfaction with the "Washington-dominated world".

"Fifty-five per cent of World Bank employees are outside of the US," Banga said.

Speaking on his mission to reform the World Bank, Banga told India Today, "In the past three months, I've met several leaders and finance ministers from scores of countries, which gave me a clear perspective."

"The roadmap for the evolution of the World Bank is to get a new vision and mission and to make it inclusive," Banga said.

Clarity of vision, simplicity of speaking, management and measurement of what you want to achieve, and simple scorecards are all important steps that need to be taken for a successful transition, Banga said on the steps needed for the transition, in terms of what still needs to be achieved.

On geopolitics and China, Banga said, "The challenges of the world are very plentiful and the kind of financial energy required is much more than how much just one institution should want to dominate on," he said.

"Yes, there is geopolitics and I do not deny it, but China is a shareholder and it does not take much money from us any longer," the World Bank chief said, adding, "There's a lot for the World Bank to work on (in climate change and healthcare), which can keep us occupied for the years to come."

"I met US President Joe Biden and he was very clear about the leveragability of the resources of the bank. The US contribution enhances our earning capacity," Banga said about Washington arranging more funds for the World Bank.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referenced a G20 study issued by the World Bank to highlight that India had reached financial inclusion targets in six years that would have otherwise taken at least 47 years.

"India's leap in financial inclusion, powered by Digital Public Infrastructure! A G20 document prepared by the World Bank shared a very interest point on India's growth," PM Modi wrote on X platform.

"India has achieved financial inclusion targets in just 6 years which would otherwise have taken at least 47 long years. Compliments to our robust digital payment infrastructure and the spirit of our people. It is equally a testament to rapid progress and innovation," he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah also stated that the report admits that the Modi government's solid Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and mobile trinity infrastructure has empowered millions.

