G20 Summit in India: ‘Wow, that's the best warm homecoming,’ says Akshata Murty after tasting Khichra made by Chef Kunal Kapur

On Saturday, the PUSA-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) campus hosted an esteemed group of visitors, which included the 15 spouses of G20 world leaders. The attendee list included the likes of Akshata Murty, wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Yoko Kishida, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as well.

The visit's high point was a fascinating live cooking session with millet as the focus ingredient. This session was a gesture to celebrate the International Year of Millets. Three well-known celebrity chefs—Kunal Kapur, Anahita Dhondy, and Ajay Chopra, showcased their culinary skills by presenting a variety of millet-based dishes for the delegates.

Chef Kunal Kapur talked about his experience of feeding the First Ladies in an exclusive conversation with India Today, "India hosting G20 is massive, and there are world leaders and politicians taking some really important decisions here. I was blessed with an opportunity to cook and showcase my India through my food, and that was my little way of contributing to the larger part. It was an exciting moment as we got an opportunity to interact with the better halves of these world leaders.”

“What I found interesting is that no matter who you meet, whether it was Akshata Murty or the First Lady of Turkey, Mauritius or Japan, food does not need any language. The expressions of satisfaction of good tasting food, you capture like that, and that is the reward for any chef like me," Chef Kunal added.

Kunal also shared what Akshata Murty said after she had the first bite of the Mushroom-Jowar Khichra prepared by him. "When Akshataji took the first bite of the khichra, she rolled her eyes and said, 'Wow, that's the best warm homecoming I could get'," he added.

Kunal also shared a picture with Akshata Murty from the event on Instagram and wrote, “Feeling incredibly honored and excited for having this opportunity to serve the First Ladies of the UK, Japan, and Turkey at the G-20 summit. A momentous occasion that I will cherish forever!”

In addition to the live cooking demonstration, the ministry also arranged an exhibition highlighting India's agricultural potential. The exhibit featured images of farmers and the advanced agricultural technologies they are using today. Additionally, the guests learned about innovative farming techniques that are essential for sustainable agriculture, such as vertical and hydroponic farming.

Meanwhile, at the concluding session of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Modi handed over the gavel and offered best wishes to Brazil for the presidency. This year, on December 1, Brazil will officially take over the mantle of the presidency of the prestigious grouping.

Also Read: G20 Summit: $5.9 trillion required by developing countries to meet Paris climate goals