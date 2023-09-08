G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi to hold more than 15 bilateral meetings, will start with US, Mauritius, Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. On September 8, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Mauritius, Bangladesh and the US.

On September 9, besides scheduled G20 meetings, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy. On September 10, PM Modi will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. Besides, he will hold a pull-aside meeting with Canada and bilateral meetings with Comoros, Turkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is set to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

PM Modi, as per reports, will be focusing on the Global South agenda and put a priority tag on the 17 sustainable development goals as a 2021 UN report had shown that the global pandemic played havoc with them.

India-US talks

The primary focus of the bilateral talks is expected to be on strengthening the comprehensive global and strategic partnership between India and the US.

As per reports, New Delhi and Washington have been working on a number of points for their bilateral engagement. A possible nuclear pact on small modular nuclear reactors, an academic programme for Indian students, a drone deal and progress of the defence deal on jet engines that has to be approved by the US Congress.

India-Bangladesh talks

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is expected to come with her daughter Saima Wazed during her trip to India to attend the G20 summit. Hasina will be inaugurating a rail link with Tripura and the second unit of the Rampal power plant along with PM Modi, virtually from Delhi at functions on the sideline of the G20 meeting.

Besides, she will sign several agreements including a deal that will facilitate a Rupee-Taka card to pay in local currency instead of in dollars while travelling.

PM Narendra Modi posted that he will be meeting Kumar Jugnauth, Sheikh Hasina and Joe Biden at his residence on Friday evening.

This evening, I look forward to three bilateral meetings at my residence.



I will be meeting Mauritius PM @KumarJugnauth, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and @POTUS @JoeBiden.



The meetings will give an opportunity to review India's bilateral ties with these nations and further… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2023

