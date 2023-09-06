G20 Summit: 'No official cars, use shuttle service to venue,' PM Modi tells ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told the Council of Ministers that no official cars will be provided to reach the G20 dinner venue on Saturday, September 9. He told the ministers that they would have to reach the Parliament Complex in their own vehicles, from where a shuttle would take them to Bharat Mandapam, the dinner venue, India Today reported.

PM Modi has also directed the Council of Ministers to familiarise themselves with the cultures of the respective foreign delegates that they will attend to. They have also been asked to get acquainted with the way of living, food, and basic aspects of their cultures. The PM also said that no minister will speak about the G20 meeting, except those authorised to do so.

The chief ministers invited to the dinner have been asked to arrive at the Parliament House complex at 5:30 pm in their own cars, and then use a shuttle to reach the dinner venue. The dinner is scheduled for 6:30 pm on Saturday.

The ministers were informed about courtesies to be extended when they received delegates at the airport. They were also made to download the G20 mobile application, which will support 5 UN languages and 5 other languages -- English, Hindi, German, Japanese, and Portuguese.

New Delhi is decked up to host the high-profile summit on September 9 and 10. The summit is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state - including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - and top officials from the European Union (EU) and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations. The Delhi Police has tightened security in the national capital.

