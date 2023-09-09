G20 Summit: PM Modi welcomes global leaders at Bharat Mandapam in front of Konark Temple wheel replica

G20 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed world leaders and foreign delegates to the G20 Leaders’ Summit at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition and Convention Centre in New Delhi by standing in front of replicas of the wheel from Konark Sun Temple in Odisha.

The replicas of the wheel and sculptures of dancing women at the Konark Sun Temple in Odisha were placed all around the venue.

The Konark Sun Temple in the Puri district of Odisha was built by the Ganga Dynasty King Langula Narasinghadev-1 in the 13th century. The iconic wheel with 24 spokes shows the country’s ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation, and architectural brilliance. It is also adapted in India’s national flag. Interestingly, the spokes of the wheel form a sundial. The exact time of day can be calculated by looking at the shadow cast by the wheels.

The Konark Wheel symbolises time, Kalachakra, and progress and continuous change. It serves as a powerful symbol of the wheel of democracy that reflects the resilience of democratic ideals and commitment to progress in society.

The central theme of the G20 Summit 2023 Delhi is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: One Earth, One Family, One Future”. The line has been taken from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life - human, animal, plant, and microorganisms - and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe.

Moreover, it places a significant emphasis on the concept of “LiFE” (Lifestyle for Environment), aiming to promote eco-conscious and responsible choices at both individual and national levels. The ultimate objective of this approach is to spark global transformations that will pave the way for a cleaner, more environmentally conscious, and sustainable future.

"India’s G20 leadership under its current presidency represents a significant turning point in its global influence. This is the first time India has assumed this role, and it is actively guiding discussions and initiatives among the world’s major economies to tackle complex challenges. India’s diverse economy, technological expertise, and commitment to sustainable development uniquely position it to offer fresh perspectives," stated the official statement on G20.

"Throughout its presidency, India’s main focus is on a range of issues, including promoting inclusive growth, fostering digital innovation, strengthening climate resilience, and ensuring equitable global health access. Through its presidency, India is promoting collaborative solutions that not only benefit its own population but also contribute to the greater global well-being, aligning with the ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘The World is One Family’," the statement further said.

