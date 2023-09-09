Inclusion of AU in G20 signals an important step in global reforms: South African president spokesperson

Welcoming the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20, South African presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Saturday said it signals an important step to the reforms that the 55-nation bloc has been seeking in global and multilateral institutions including the United Nations Security Council.

“The voice of Africa and the Global South will increase. Africa is an integral part of the global economy… we supply the world with a significant amount of resources… we are making advances in various areas. We are still confronted by security challenges which as a continent we are resolving …. There is no global challenge and global solution that can not include the African countries,” said Magwenya on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

He also highlighted the role of India’s presidency of the G20 in the development. “We are quite delighted at the leadership demonstrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India during its presidency of the G20,” he told reporters.

“PM Modi focused on opening up space for the Global South and ensuring that the voices of many developing countries that are often excluded from these forums are included. We are delighted that AU has been included as a member of the G20 and are grateful to India’s presidency,” he further said.

Referring to the strong diplomatic and bilateral ties between India and South Africa, Magwenya also expressed confidence that trade between the two countries as well as trade between India and the AU will increase further.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is also attending the G20 Summit. On Saturday, as part of the Leaders’ Summit the AU was made a permanent member of the international economic forum.

A permanent membership of the G20 to the AU was a key agenda of India’s year long presidency as the country looks to project itself as the voice of the Global South.