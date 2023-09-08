India Stack biggest highlight at G20 Summit's Digital India Experience Zone

India's digital public infrastructure projects like UPI, DigiLocker, e-Sanjeevani, Bhashini, etc are being exhibited at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan, where the two-day G20 Summit will begin on September 9. These exhibitions are an opportunity for foreign delegates attending the G20 Summit to experience the India Stack first hand, officials of MeitY told Business Today.

"The Digital India Experience Zone brings all the DPI projects and India Stack under one roof, letting foreign delegates experience them. Many of these projects are well known, like UPI, DigiLocker, etc. Relatively newer projects like e-Sanjeevani and Bhashini are featured here for first-hand experience," the official said.

Rajeev Chandrasekar, MoS MeitY, also posted glimpses of the Digital India Experience Zone on X (formerly Twitter).

e-Sanjivini is a telemedicine service. G20 coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla also mentioned the service during the summit's curtain raiser event. He said at a media briefing, "If anyone feels unwell, they can visit e-Sanjeevani, digitally consult a doctor, and get medical attention."

Bhashini, an AI-driven translation platform, was also featured at the Digital India Experience Zone. Bhashini was developed under the supervision of the MeitY. It stands for BHASHa INterface for India.

"Through Bhashini, you can interact with any delegate even if you don't speak a common language. Bhashini will translate the conversation for you in real time," Shringla added during his curtain raiser address.

Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa, also shared his views on the India Stack and the Digital Public Infrastructure. “The India Stack, our DPI, has shown that this is the way to financial inclusivity.”

It is worth noting several countries have also expressed interest in parts of the India Stack.

As per information provided by the government, delegates from France, Saudi Arabia, Japan, the UK, the US, Canada, Russia, Indonesia, etc have shown interest in exporting UPI in some form to their country through the year during G20 deliberations. Moreover, during the third G20 Digital Economy Working Group meeting, four countries—Armenia, Sierra Leone, Suriname, and Antigua and Barbuda—also signed MoUs with India to take the India Stack back home.

Watch: Top stocks of the week: IRFC, Coal India, BHEL, Vodafone Idea, PFC, others