‘How you get your data ready for AI is important’: MathCo co-founder Sayandeb Banerjee

While the industry has been working with data for a while, with the advent of new technologies it has become more important to understand how to get the data ready for artificial intelligence, said MathCo co-founder Sayandeb Banerjee.

Speaking to Business Today TV as part of the EY | BT Hidden GEMs series, Banerjee said, “You know, while people have been working on data for a long period of time, now with advent of new AI technologies it has become even more important to see how one gets their data ready for AI. I think another big focus area is that there are tremendous opportunities in front of us, and it's a great time to be in this space.”

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He said it is also important to note how the whole AI journey that the whole world is on right now takes shape.

“We have introduced our own concept of what we call systemic AI. Our clients have absolutely appreciated it, new prospects are loving it, they're asking us to talk more about it,” he said. Banerjee added that systemic AI is not to just solve silo problems or to create what he calls “shiny objects” but to enable business transformation. “How do you really go end to end and change your marketing process, change your revenue management process or change your supply chain leveraging AI? You can call it AI transformation, so how do we make systemic AI real for more and more of large enterprises is one big focus area for us,” he said.

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EY India’s Shivani Nagpaul said that the industry is seeing a shift in tech services, especially in the context of AI and they are seeing budgets and spends shifting in the case of AI projects. “I believe that the CIOS, the CDOS are now accountable for delivering ROI and at the moment that's the metric that you're driving. You know you start moving towards seeing projects and outcomes that are a lot more durable. So the question is not about AI, it is about the impact.”

Watch the full conversation here: