Delta Corp shares climb nearly 17%; what should investors do now?

Shares of Delta Corp Ltd rose sharply in Wednesday's trade, surging 16.62 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 86.50. The gaming and casino stock was last seen trading 11.69 per cent higher at Rs 82.84. At this level, the counter has rebounded 34.92 per cent over the last three months.

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The sharp move was accompanied by strong trading activity. Around 11.84 lakh shares were last seen changing hands on BSE, significantly higher than the two-week average volume of 1.55 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 9.83 crore, with the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) at Rs 2,214.47 crore.

Q4 earnings

Delta Corp reported subdued financial performance for the March 2025 quarter. The company posted a steep 90 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 16.45 crore for Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations fell 11.72 per cent YoY to Rs 161.25 crore during the quarter, while the company also reported an exceptional loss of Rs 5.51 crore.

On a sequential (quarter-on-quarter) basis, however, the performance showed marginal improvement. Revenue edged up from Rs 160.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter, while net profit increased 15.19 per cent from Rs 14.28 crore. Total expenses declined 3.16 per cent to Rs 149.19 crore in Q4 FY26 compared to Rs 154.06 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Analysts divided on near-term outlook

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said, "Delta Corp has witnessed a strong breakout above the Rs 80 resistance zone with sharp price action supported by strong volumes, indicating fresh bullish momentum. The stock is trading above its short-term EMAs, reflecting improving strength and buying interest. The breakout after a prolonged consolidation phase suggests potential trend continuation in the near term. Immediate support is placed near Rs 76–78, while sustained trading above Rs 80 can drive further upside towards Rs 88–90 levels. Traders may consider a 'buy-on-dips' approach as the overall structure remains positive."

AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, cautioned that the stock appears slightly overheated after the sharp rally. "Delta Corp stock is bullish but also slightly overbought on daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 83.5. Investors should keep booking profits as a daily close below the support of Rs 76.3 could trigger a fall towards Rs 66 in the near term," he stated.

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Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said support is seen at Rs 78, while resistance is placed at Rs 87. "A decisive move above Rs 87 could push the stock towards a target of Rs 90, with the expected short-term trading range between Rs 78 and Rs 90," Patel added.

Delta Corp is India's only publicly listed company operating in the regulated gaming and hospitality segment. The company runs offshore and land-based casinos in Goa and Sikkim and also has interests in luxury hospitality and online skill gaming businesses.