Jaiprakash Power, Finolex Industries, Jindal Worldwide shares rise up to 19% today; here's why 

Shares of Jaiprakash Power, Finolex Industries and Jindal Worldwide rose up to 19% today amid cautious sentiment in the broader market. Jaiprakash Power shares rose 19% to Rs 22.79 against the previous close of Rs 19.14. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 15,488 crore. Total 605.35 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 129.17 crore.
Investor sentiment was upbeat amid Adani Power announcing definitive agreements with Jaiprakash Associates as part of the NCLT-approved resolution plan. Adani Power will buy a 24% stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures from Jaiprakash Associates for a cash consideration of Rs 2,993.59 crore.
Shares of Finolex Industries and Jindal Worldwide rallied post their Q4 earnings.
Finolex Industries rose 12% to Rs 200.25 against the previous close of Rs 178.45. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 12,071 crore. Total 12.39 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 24.20 crore. The company reported a 59% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 261 crore in Q4 compared to Rs 164.58 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue from operations rose 12% YoY to Rs 1,314 crore in Q4FY26 against Rs 1,172 crore in Q4FY25, supported by improved realizations during the quarter.
Jindal Worldwide shares too climbed 14.17% to Rs 34.40 today against the previous close of Rs 30.13. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3151 crore. Total 19.71 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.47 crore. Jindal Worldwide rose 18.66% to Rs 26.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter against Rs 22.02 crore during March 2025 quarter. Sales rose 5.72% to Rs 640.18 crore in Q4 against Rs 605.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For FY26, net profit fell 7.62% to Rs 69.81 crore against Rs 75.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales dipped 0.11% to Rs 2285.54 crore in FY26 against Rs 2288.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
FAQs
Why did Jaiprakash Power shares jump sharply today?
Jaiprakash Power shares rose up to 19% after Adani Power announced definitive agreements to buy a 24% stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures from Jaiprakash Associates under the NCLT-approved resolution plan. The deal value is Rs 2,993.59 crore, which improved investor sentiment.
What was Jaiprakash Power share price movement in today’s trade?
Jaiprakash Power stock climbed 19% to Rs 22.79 from the previous close of Rs 19.14. The company’s market capitalisation rose to Rs 15,488 crore, with heavy trading volumes during the session.
How did Finolex Industries perform in Q4FY26?
Finolex Industries posted a strong Q4FY26 performance, with consolidated net profit rising 59% year-on-year to Rs 261 crore from Rs 164.58 crore. Revenue from operations also increased 12% to Rs 1,314 crore, helped by better realisations.
Why did Finolex Industries shares rally after the results?
Finolex Industries shares gained 12% to Rs 200.25 after the company reported robust Q4 earnings. Investors reacted positively to the sharp rise in profit and steady revenue growth in the quarter.
What were the key Q4 and FY26 highlights for Jindal Worldwide?
Jindal Worldwide shares rose over 14% after its Q4 update. In the March 2026 quarter, net profit increased 18.66% to Rs 26.13 crore and sales rose 5.72% to Rs 640.18 crore. However, for full-year FY26, net profit fell 7.62% to Rs 69.81 crore and sales were largely flat at Rs 2,285.54 crore.