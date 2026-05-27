Jaiprakash Power, Finolex Industries, Jindal Worldwide shares rise up to 19% today; here's why 

Shares of Jaiprakash Power, Finolex Industries and Jindal Worldwide rose up to 19% today amid cautious sentiment in the broader market. Jaiprakash Power shares rose 19% to Rs 22.79 against the previous close of Rs 19.14. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 15,488 crore. Total 605.35 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 129.17 crore.

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Investor sentiment was upbeat amid Adani Power announcing definitive agreements with Jaiprakash Associates as part of the NCLT-approved resolution plan. Adani Power will buy a 24% stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures from Jaiprakash Associates for a cash consideration of Rs 2,993.59 crore.

Shares of Finolex Industries and Jindal Worldwide rallied post their Q4 earnings.

Finolex Industries rose 12% to Rs 200.25 against the previous close of Rs 178.45. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 12,071 crore. Total 12.39 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 24.20 crore. The company reported a 59% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 261 crore in Q4 compared to Rs 164.58 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Revenue from operations rose 12% YoY to Rs 1,314 crore in Q4FY26 against Rs 1,172 crore in Q4FY25, supported by improved realizations during the quarter.

Jindal Worldwide shares too climbed 14.17% to Rs 34.40 today against the previous close of Rs 30.13. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3151 crore. Total 19.71 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.47 crore. Jindal Worldwide rose 18.66% to Rs 26.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter against Rs 22.02 crore during March 2025 quarter. Sales rose 5.72% to Rs 640.18 crore in Q4 against Rs 605.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For FY26, net profit fell 7.62% to Rs 69.81 crore against Rs 75.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales dipped 0.11% to Rs 2285.54 crore in FY26 against Rs 2288.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.