Earning a second income is just a trade away

With the cost of living spiraling and a recession looming, you cannot depend on your regular income to meet monthly expenses anymore. Today, there are several sources for one to generate additional income from. Having this extra income in hand not only helps reduce the angst of financial deprivation, but also lets you enjoy that trip with your family, shopping for things you crave or indulging in those little luxuries.

Earning through online trading is a great, safe and exciting way to generate a second income. Here, self control leads to earnings and profits! Knowing how much risk you can undertake and controlling your greed are the basic principles. Profiteering through online trading requires continuous learning, financial analytics experience and applied knowledge, and has little to do with luck or God's grace.

An online trading platform which is based on total honesty and works in accordance to its customers' interests, Binomo allows you to be in the driver's seat so that you can take control of your fortune or losses. Binomo is a trading platform where you can earn on the gains or falls in currency exchange rates, stock prices and indices, commodities, and other assets.

The platform has been designed to simplify trading even for novices, and if you want to learn trading, you can do it on Binomo for free. Built on the principle of transparency, this is a platform where people can ethically earn something over and above their regular income thus improving their lifestyle.

So how does it work?

Registering on binomo.com is totally free and pretty simple. You can sign up through your Facebook or Google account or register through your email id. The platform gives you the option to trade in US dollars, Euros or in Indian Rupees.

Binomo offers four different types of accounts. You may choose any among them for easy asset management and optimal service. Account status depends on total deposit amount and privileges given to get started.

You don't need to save start-up capital to trade on Binomo. In fact, you can start earning without investing any capital at all. A demo account, which is free, is a demonstration of a real account, the perfect tool for training before real trading. When you feel confident and ready for some real trading, you can switch to the real account.

Standard account is available to traders with any experience level and offers the full functionality of the trading platform. One can enter into trades by investing only $1 or 70 INR. Since transactions start from $1, the minimum transaction cost is small enough so that you won't lose a big sum while you're still learning how to trade.

Owners of Gold accounts in addition to the Standard service are offered a number of privileges, which significantly increase the trader's potential profit. Here, one can trade by investing 70 INR or more. For large deposits, Binomo offers an individual VIP programme account service and exclusive trading conditions in which you can trade with an investment of up to 65,000 INR.

Learning leads to Earning

Binomo helps you to learn and improve your skills while trading. Apart from a helpful FAQ section, there are video tutorials on 'How to trade' on the Binomo mobile application. You can also watch tutorials and learn about advantageous offers for traders, how to add funds to the platform from any bank or how to make a withdrawal/ deposit on the platform.

Beginners can benefit a lot from tutorials that explain how to turn information into profits or how to trade without losses (7 Golden rules). Remember that knowledge is your best friend when it comes to trading and the more you learn and equip yourself, the more confident you will feel in trading and earning profits.

Worried you may run into an issue or need a helping hand? They have an efficient and highly professional client support staff. For starters, you can send a message anytime via chat and get feedback right away! Binomo is present on social networks like YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Written queries can be addressed to Dolphin Corp, First Floor, First St. Vincent Bank Ltd Building, James Street, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines or you can contact customer support at support@binomo.com.

Present in 133 countries globally, Binomo is certified by the CROFR (Certification Rules of obtaining the FMRRC Certificate) and all the risks of its clients are insured in accordance with the current laws, which makes it one of the safest brokers in the world. All of this gives its clients the highest level of mutual trust and creates a pleasant investing climate at Binomo.

With a responsive help centre, a knowledge forum that is committed to client upgradation, ease of registration and trading, a highly efficient client support staff, Binomo leverages trading technologies to become a truly client-oriented company, creating new possibilities in the online trading market. Earning a second income is only a click away, as Binomo has made online trading safe, simple and secure.