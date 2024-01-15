Motwani Jadeja Foundation's Global India Dialogues set to begin on January 17

The eagerly awaited Global India Dialogues, initiated by the Motwani Jadeja Foundation (MJF), is scheduled to commence on January 17, 2024. The inaugural roundtable, to be held at Davos, will bring together a diverse array of stakeholders keen on delving into India's evolving role in the global arena.

Founded by accomplished serial investor Asha Jadeja, Global India Dialogues stands as an inclusive platform. Its primary objective is to facilitate discussions that transcend borders and bring together individuals and institutions from various backgrounds. Participants will include representatives from the realms of business, academia, journalism, government, and politics, fostering collaborative engagements and meaningful conversations.

Asha Jadeja, renowned in Silicon Valley's venture capital landscape, boasts investments in over 100 well-known technology start-ups, including industry giants like PayPal, Mimosa, AppDynamics, Meraki, and Pinterest. Her entrepreneurial journey led her to establish the Motwani Jadeja Family Foundation in 2012, a foundation committed to catalysing positive change through impactful initiatives.

Global India Dialogues, a Motwani Jadeja Foundation initiative, seeks to provide a dynamic forum for exploring and exchanging ideas on a broad spectrum of topics. These include but are not limited to economic development, foreign policy, security, culture, and innovation. The platform aims to foster a robust exchange of perspectives, laying the groundwork for informed discourse on critical issues shaping India's global trajectory.

The underlying ethos of Global India Dialogues is rooted in the foundation's commitment to promoting a deeper understanding of India's global aspirations and challenges. The initiative actively encourages collaborative efforts that contribute towards the creation of a more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous world.

As the curtain rises on this transformative dialogue series, Global India Dialogues is poised to become a key player in shaping the narrative around India's global journey. The platform's ability to draw on the expertise and insights of a diverse range of stakeholders positions it as a vital arena for cultivating innovative solutions to the complex challenges that lie ahead.



