10 Best Mobile Trading Apps in India for 2025

Investing in stocks and trading has become more convenient than ever with mobile trading apps. These apps allow investors to buy and sell shares, track portfolios, and stay updated on market trends from their smartphones. With so many options, how do you pick the best stock trading app to open Demat account and start your investment journey? Let’s dive into India's 10 best mobile trading apps that make investing simple and efficient.

1. HDFC SKY Trading App

This app is perfect for beginners and seasoned investors alike. HDFC SKY offers a range of features, from live market tracking to a smooth IPO subscription process, making it a standout mobile trading app. It also integrates well with HDFC Bank accounts, providing added convenience for users.

Features of HDFC SKY:

Easy access to global and Indian IPOs.

Secure trading with integrated Demat and savings accounts.

User-friendly design, making it a reliable stock trading app.

Simplified tools to help investors open a Demat account and start trading quickly.

Zero account opening fees.

Zero AMC for the first year.



2. Upstox Pro

If you love a fast and feature-rich stock trading app, Upstox Pro can be an option. Backed by powerful trading tools, it allows you to invest in stocks, mutual funds, and digital gold at competitive brokerage rates. The app provides a customisable modern interface to suit individual trading needs.

Features of Upstox Pro:

Customisable charts and technical indicators.

Easy mutual fund investment.

Paperless process to open a Demat account.

Affordable brokerage rates for high-volume traders.



3. Angel One (Angel Broking)

Angel One offers a one-stop trading app for research, trading, and market updates. Angel One’s focus on personalised investment strategies makes it a good choice among Indian investors.

Features of Angel One:

Personalised advisory services.

A range of investment options, including IPOs.

Quick account setup to open a Demat account easily.

Comprehensive support for equity and derivative trading.



4. Zerodha Kite

Zerodha Kite is known for its user-friendly interface and low brokerage charges. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, Kite offers excellent charting tools, real-time data, and quick order execution. The app is designed to make trading smooth and efficient, providing tools for technical analysis that help investors make informed decisions.

Features of Zerodha Kite:

Free equity delivery trades.

Advanced tools for technical analysis.

Seamless integration with Zerodha’s other platforms.

Hassle-free process to open a Demat account.



5. Groww

Groww started as a mutual fund platform and quickly became a good option for mobile trading app users. Its clean interface can be preferred by new investors who want to understand and manage their investments without hassle. Groww also offers valuable educational content to help investors make smarter decisions.

Features of Groww:

Zero account maintenance charges.

Quick access to direct mutual funds.

Informative guides on how to open a Demat account and start trading.

Beginner-friendly tools for exploring equity and ETFs.



6. ICICI Direct Markets

ICICI Direct is a trusted name in stockbroking and provides a trading app that offers advanced trading tools. It’s especially easy for ICICI Bank customers due to its seamless banking integration, allowing for smooth fund transfers and portfolio management.

Features of ICICI Direct Markets:

Wide range of investment options, including NPS and bonds.

Easy portfolio management.

Intense research and advisory services make it a top stock trading app choice.

Secure platform for trading in international markets as well.



7. 5paisa

5paisa is perfect for budget-conscious investors. It offers flat brokerage rates, making it affordable for frequent traders. The app also has portfolio analytics and innovative investing tools, which makes it a reliable trading app. Its low-cost model appeals to young investors looking to start small.

Features of 5paisa:

Low brokerage charge.

Advanced features like Algo Trading.

Insurance and loan products are available through the mobile trading app.

Quick steps to open a Demat account without hidden charges.

8. Paytm Money

Known for its simplicity, Paytm Money allows users to invest in direct mutual funds, stocks, NPS, and ETFs. Its step-by-step guides and tutorials make it a beginner-friendly stock trading app. The app’s integration with Paytm Wallet makes transactions even more convenient.

Paytm Money:

Zero commission on mutual funds.

Affordable subscription plans for stock trading.

Transparent fee structure and easy steps to open a Demat account.

Access to low-cost ETFs and gold investment options.

9. Mirae Asset Sharekhan

Mirae Asset Sharekhan has been a reliable name in the trading world for decades. Its mobile trading app brings the same reliability, focusing on ease of use and detailed market research. It also offers training sessions for beginners through its “Sharekhan Classroom” program.

Features of Mirae Asset Sharekhan:

In-depth reports and recommendations.

Training for new investors through Sharekhan classrooms.

Comprehensive charting tools, making it a top-rated stock trading app.

Seamless interface to open a Demat account quickly and start trading.



10. MotilalOswal, MO Investor

MotilalOswal’s MO Investor app is ideal for those who value research-driven investing. It provides expert advice, detailed reports, and a range of investment options to suit every need, making it an exceptional trading app. The app also offers portfolio diversification tools to minimise risks.

Features of MO Investor:

Access to research reports.

Multiple asset classes, including real estate.

Advanced portfolio analysis tools for mobile trading app users.

Smooth process to open a Demat accountand manage investments.



Which App Should You Choose?

Choosing the best stock trading app depends on investment goals, trading frequency, and experience level. If you’re a beginner, HDFC SKY is an excellent starting point. It offers a user-friendly interface, easy navigation, and helpful tools that simplify trading for new investors. HDFC SKY also provides reliable support and features that help beginners learn and grow in the stock market.



Conclusion

HDFC mobile trading app makes stock market investing easy and accessible for everyone. Features like real-time tracking, detailed research reports, and low-cost trading empower Indian investors to make informed financial decisions. You can take your first step toward building wealth by downloading the HDFC trading app and opening a Demat account. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced investor, the HDFC mobile trading app offers tools and features tailored to suit your needs.



