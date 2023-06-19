5 best mobiles you can buy on no cost EMIs this summer!

When it comes to gadgets that are indispensable, smartphones rank above every other device. We use our mobile phones for various purposes, and modern smartphones are designed to appease even gamers and professional photographers. High-end smartphones come with features that extend unparalleled convenience and let you multitask without experiencing any fatigue.

Brands like Samsung, Apple, Vivo, Xiaomi, OnePlus and Realme offer incredibly powerful handsets in the premium segment. However, given their exorbitant price tags, purchasing one might not be a financially viable option. If you want to experience the uncompromising performance of a premium handset, you can buy the mobile on EMI.

Making High-Value Purchases Affordable

Buying a high-end smartphone needn’t be an expensive affair. Now, you can purchase flagship devices from the leading brands on EMIs using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. This digital card makes high-value purchases affordable and convenient and comes with a pre-approved loan limit of up to ₹2 Lakhs. Once you purchase the handset, you can pay for it in interest-free monthly instalments, thanks to the EMI Network Card’s No Cost EMI plans.

The EMI Network Card opens the door to affording premium handsets by splitting the total cost into easily payable monthly instalments. If you want to buy a mobile on EMIs, we have curated a list of the top-selling handsets you can purchase this summer.

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G

One of the best premium handsets available, the Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G flaunts a Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120 Hz display, which delivers clear, colourful, and fluid visuals. It runs on the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform that optimises and streamlines your tasks. The handset also uses the most advanced camera sensors and ultra-fast processor to accommodate low-light shots and reduce noise. You can play GPU-intensive games without any lags and battery drainage, making this device a gamer’s delight.

You can purchase this mobile on EMIs by using the EMI Network Card.

2. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Giving the Galaxy S23 Ultra a run for its money is the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The handset is powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, and its 6-core CPU efficiently handles demanding workloads. Moreover, the phone’s 48MP main camera with an advanced qual-pixel sensor lets you capture incredibly detailed images even in low-light conditions. The energy-optimised battery of this smartphone provides video playback of up to 29 hours so that you can enjoy your favourite movies without any charging interludes.

The phone’s Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology offers smooth, crisp, and fluid visuals, resulting in an immersive viewing experience. By using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, you can buy this mobile phone on easy EMIs.

3. Vivo X90 Pro

Another flagship smartphone you can purchase is the vivo X90 Pro. With the incredible ZEISS 1-inch IMX989 sensor, you can capture awe-inspiring low-light photos while it eliminates ‘ghosting’ and produces cleaner images. The 50MP

IMX758 sensor of the smartphone lets you capture captivating portrait images in low-light conditions. On the other hand, the Pro-Imaging & Display chip V2 works with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC to enhance imaging and performance capabilities.

The smartphone features are fuelled by a large 4,870 mAh battery with 120W Dual-Cell FlashCharge support. While this smartphone is fairly expensive, you can purchase this mobile on EMI and easily afford the device.

4. Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Pro’s cameras are co-engineered with Leica and capture images in great detail. The Sony IMX989 sensor – the largest camera sensor on a mobile phone – captures bright and highly detailed images even in extremely low-light conditions. The 50MP telephoto-macro lens and the 50MP ultra-wide lens allow you to capture images from different perspectives. On the display front, the 6.73-inch 2K 120Hz E6 AMOLED display, with a peak brightness of 1900 nits, provides incredibly vivid and vibrant visuals.

The smartphone runs on the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 4nm processor, which is designed to offer groundbreaking performance. Coupled with 37% improved multi-core GPU performance, this chipset ensures that the device breezes through demanding tasks with ease. You can purchase this handset on A Cost EMI by using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.

5. Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G

Equipped with best-in-class cameras, Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G elevates your photography experience. Its rear triple-camera system consists of a 5x telephoto lens, an ultra-wide lens with autofocus, and a 30x Super Res Zoom to click high-

quality images. The Cinematic Blur feature allows you to record dramatic videos with a blurred background, while the smartphone also offers features like Magic Eraser, Real Tone, and Photo Unblur.

The Google Tensor G2 processor makes the smartphone faster, more efficient, and more secure. You can buy this mobile on EMI by using the EMI Network Card.

Purchase Your Favourite Smartphone on Easy EMIs

You can buy any of these devices – or other smartphones on easy EMIs by using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. With the help of this digital card, you can convert your purchases into monthly instalments and pay them over 3-24 months. With the No Cost EMI feature, you can pay for the item in interest-free instalments and avoid additional interest charges.