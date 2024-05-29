5 easy ways to repay your loan against property faster

A loan against property offers a convenient solution for those in need of significant financial assistance, leveraging the value of a property to secure the loan. This type of financing can be particularly helpful for covering large expenses such as funding higher education, consolidating debt, or expanding a business. With generally lower interest rates compared to unsecured loans, a loan against property provides a substantial loan amount without the exorbitant cost, allowing you to meet your large-scale financial obligations while retaining ownership of your property. Understanding how to manage and repay this loan efficiently is crucial, ensuring that the benefits of the loan are maximised without overwhelming your financial stability.

Navigating through the complexities of a loan against your property can often feel like a daunting task, especially with the looming pressure of high interest rates. However, there is no need to despair, as there are practical strategies you can employ to expedite the repayment process and alleviate your financial burden. Here are five straightforward yet effective methods to repay your loan against property faster, helping you achieve financial freedom sooner than you thought possible.

1. Make Partial Prepayments Regularly

One of the most effective strategies to reduce your loan burden is making regular part-prepayments. This not only reduces the principal amount but also decreases the total interest paid over the life of the loan. Since interest on mortgage loans is calculated on the outstanding principal, even small prepayments can significantly reduce the interest component of your future EMIs. For instance, using bonuses, tax refunds, or any windfall gains to make prepayments can help you reduce the tenure of your mortgage loan substantially. With Bajaj Finance, you can easily part-prepay your loan against property without any additional charges.

2. Increase your EMI Amount When Possible

Inflation and salary increments can increase your disposable income over time. Utilising this extra income to increase your EMI amount can significantly shorten the loan tenure and reduce the total interest cost. For example, a nominal increase of 5-10% in your EMI can reduce multiple years from your loan tenure. Review your financial situation annually and adjust your EMIs accordingly, especially after receiving a salary hike or a

profitable return from investments. This proactive approach not only helps in managing your loan more efficiently but also in becoming debt-free sooner.

3. Refinance your Mortgage Loan

Refinancing your mortgage loan to avail of a lower mortgage loan rate of interest can be another strategic move to reduce your repayment tenure. If there are fluctuations in the financial market that lead to lower interest rates, or if your credit profile has improved since you took the original loan, refinancing could be beneficial. By switching to a loan with a lower interest rate, your monthly EMI can either be reduced, or you can keep paying the same EMI amount but decrease the total tenure of your loan. Always consider the processing fees, legal charges, and other associated costs before refinancing to ensure it is a cost-effective decision.

4. OPT for a Shorter Loan Tenure at The Outset

If your financial situation allows, opting for a shorter tenure when you take out the loan can be immensely beneficial. While this means higher monthly EMIs, it substantially lowers the total interest paid. A shorter tenure implies fewer interest payments, which can significantly affect the total cost of your loan. Before finalising the loan terms, use an mortgage loan EMI calculator to understand how different tenures affect your monthly outflow and total interest payment. Choose a tenure that balances your monthly budget constraints while minimising the interest component.

5. Utilise Windfalls to Reduce Loan Liability

Receiving a large sum of money, be it from inheritance, sale of assets, or substantial business profits, can be a golden opportunity to reduce your loan liability. Allocating a significant part of such windfalls to repay your mortgage loan can dramatically decrease both the principal amount and the interest. This method is particularly effective as it reduces the financial strain without impacting your regular budget. It is crucial, however, to ensure that these large payments align with the terms of your loan agreement to avoid any penalties.

Paying off a mortgage loan earlier than scheduled is not only possible but also financially prudent. By employing strategies such as making regular prepayments, increasing EMIs with rising income, refinancing to a lower interest rate, opting for shorter loan tenures, and using financial windfalls wisely, you can significantly reduce the mortgage loan tenure and the total interest paid.

