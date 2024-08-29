6 Smart Ways to Improve Home Loan Eligibility

Dreaming of your own home? Bajaj Housing Finance Home Loan can turn that dream into reality. But, are you worried about whether you will meet the home loan eligibility criteria? Improving your home loan eligibility doesn't have to break the bank. With some smart strategies, you can enhance your chances of securing that loan without burning a hole in your pocket. Let’s explore six practical ways to boost your eligibility while keeping expenses low.

1. Maintain a healthy credit score

Your credit score plays a pivotal role in determining your home loan eligibility. Lenders look for a score of 725 or above to offer favourable terms. To maintain a healthy score, pay off existing debts on time, avoid late payments, and keep your credit utilisation low. This approach doesn’t cost you anything extra but can significantly improve your loan prospects.

A strong credit score not only enhances your eligibility but can also secure a lower interest rate on your home loan.

2. Choose a longer loan tenure

Choosing a longer repayment tenure can increase your home loan eligibility. This is because a longer tenure reduces your monthly EMI, thereby lowering the financial burden. While this might increase the total interest paid over time, it can help you qualify for a higher loan amount without putting undue strain on your monthly budget.

3. Reduce existing debt

If you have existing loans or debts, consider paying them off before applying for a home loan. High existing liabilities can negatively impact your debt-to-income ratio, reducing your eligibility for a new loan. Clearing debts reduces this ratio, making you a more attractive candidate for lenders.

A lower debt-to-income ratio indicates a lower financial burden, which boosts lender confidence in your repayment capacity.

4. Apply jointly with a co-applicant

Applying for a home loan with a co-applicant, especially if they have a stable income, can significantly improve your eligibility. A co-applicant's income is considered in the overall assessment, increasing the loan amount you can qualify for.

Combining incomes reduces the financial burden on a single individual and lowers the risk for lenders.

5. Opt for a guarantor

If your eligibility is on the borderline, having a guarantor can make a significant difference. A guarantor with a strong credit profile and stable income can bolster your application, making it more likely to be approved.

A guarantor reduces the perceived risk for lenders, making it easier to approve your loan application.

6. Save for a larger down payment

A larger down payment reduces the loan amount you need to borrow, thereby improving your home loan eligibility. While this requires some savings, it reduces the lender's risk and can also secure a lower interest rate.

A higher down payment shows financial responsibility and reduces the amount the lender has to risk.

Improving your home loan eligibility doesn’t always have to be a costly affair. By adopting these smart strategies, you can enhance your chances of securing a loan without overextending your finances. Bajaj Housing Finance Home Loan is here to support your dream of homeownership with convenient terms and personalised solutions tailored to your needs. Take the first step today and move closer to owning your dream home.

