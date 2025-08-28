ACE Fund by ACME Finvest Marks ₹100 Crore First Close, Strengthening India’s Alternative Investment Landscape

A decisive new chapter has opened in India’s alternative investment story. ACME Finvest, the investment arm of ACME Group, has announced the ₹100 crore first close of its ACE Fund - a SEBI-registered Category III AIF (Registration No: IN/AIF3/23-24/1380). More than just a milestone, the fund’s debut reflects how India’s capital markets are maturing, and how ACME aims to position itself as a leader in that evolution.

From Niche to Mainstream

Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) in India have quietly become one of Asia’s most dynamic growth engines. Industry commitments have surged past ₹9.5 lakh crore, with Category III funds, the segment ACE belongs to, expanding rapidly and attracting a growing share of HNIs, family offices, and institutional investors. What was once a niche allocation is now a central pillar of wealth portfolios, with affluent investors dedicating nearly a tenth of their capital to alternatives.

The ACE Fund is structured as a multi-strategy vehicle with the agility to operate across listed equities, derivatives, and structured credit. This flexibility allows it to balance growth opportunities with built-in hedges, giving investors the ability to move beyond the conventional binary of equities or debt.

The ₹100 crore first close, anchored by strong commitments, is being viewed as a vote of confidence in both ACME Finvest’s governance and its forward-looking investment model.

Ramon Talwwar’s Vision

For ACME Group’s Founder & CEO, Ramon Talwwar, the ACE Fund is a natural extension of his belief that opportunities should be created, not waited for. He defines the fund as a tool to deliver wealth with optimism and discipline, blending entrepreneurial drive with institutional safeguards. Talwwar has long argued that India is on the cusp of a capital revolution, and ACE Fund is positioned to help shape that narrative.

The ACE Fund’s launch sends a signal that goes well beyond its initial corpus. It represents the confidence of domestic capital at a time when global flows remain uneven. It also highlights the rising sophistication of Indian fund structures, which now rival global standards in terms of strategy, compliance, and investor protection.

What Comes Next

With its first close completed, ACME Finvest sees the ₹100 crore as a starting line, not the finish. The focus now shifts to unlocking diverse opportunities and building the kind of long-term capital base that can redefine wealth creation in India. As the AIF industry continues to accelerate, ACE Fund will be closely watched, not just for its performance, but for the signal it sends about India’s readiness to lead the alternatives space.