Addressing 3 Ps of DaaS to Realize Business Objectives

During the analysis of findings from its "The Future of Work and Digital Transformation" survey, Lenovo discovered that while 63% of IT leaders were interested in using a Device as a Service (DaaS) model, only 10% had deployed one.

Why this apprehension? If IT leaders know the benefits of DaaS, what stops them from using it?

A DaaS Decision Depends on Personalization, Protection, Price

Personalization, Protection, and Price are factors influencing a business's DaaS decision. While pains of the pandemic are to an extent weighing down decisions, IT leaders are hesitant that DaaS, despite its value proposition, might add extra management time or wouldn't suffice for a broad array of hardware and software requirements.

However, an optimal DaaS model can assuage such hesitation and tech concerns about remote operations by offering the necessary flexibility that a client desires. Below are the considerations:

PERSONALIZATION

Pain point: Each worker needs unique hardware and software.

Counterpoint: An ideal DaaS solution is not a one-size-fits-all approach. It presents a tailored solution for specific IT needs and packages hardware, software, and services together in exchange for a predictable, periodic payment. Contrary to hardware leasing, DaaS provides a holistic solution with the possibility of scaling the hardware going forward.

Bonus points: A business should choose a DaaS model that gives feature and service level customization along with the flexibility to increase, decrease, and pause solution deployment. Lenovo DaaS features and service levels are designed to fit your IT needs and include devices with business-wide appeal, like systems designed on the Intel® Evo™ vPro® platform, thus making your IT requirements future-proof.

PROTECTION

Pain point: A hybrid workforce presents new security concerns.

Counterpoint: As per the Future of Work study, nearly 40% of companies are refreshing their PCs only every four years, or longer, resulting in functional obsolescence. Not only does a DaaS model ensure a faster refresh cycle, it also helps avoid the expensive security side effects of obsolete devices. While an updated tech kit may, imperceptibly, improve productivity, it is critical in data protection and resolving onsite and remote security issues.

Products and services centered on data security and redundancy must be integrated into post-pandemic recovery and continuity planning for businesses. A DaaS model helps streamline device deployment by migrating data and removing old hardware, monitoring and maintaining software and hardware, removing old assets, and securing data erasure.

Bonus points: Opt for a DaaS model with a managed IT service that employs AI-powered data protection. This will detect, prevent, and autonomously recover from advanced attacks, as well as ensure fast resolution and peak device performance.

PRICE

Pain point: Fear of extra management time and associated costs.

Counterpoint: A DaaS model is ideal for streamlining an increased hybrid workload. DaaS optimizes purchasing with only one contract and one provider to hold accountable. By bundling together hardware, software, and services, DaaS takes the management of device support lifecycle off internal teams' shoulders and lowers the burden on a business's profitability.

Energy inefficiencies are expensive to fix, and hardware obsolescence can lead to financial losses due to poor recovery values on device liquidation. With DaaS, businesses can shift large IT budget allocations to more manageable cash flows over a planned period. DaaS also presents a lower total cost of ownership figure to decisionmakers and allows them to make more strategic decisions regarding future investments.

Bonus points: Businesses should choose a DaaS model that optimizes their device catalog and frees up capital with predictable payments and no upfront investment.

Zero to DaaS in 6 Steps, with Lenovo

Lenovo DaaS designed on the Intel® Evo™ vPro® platform allows you to empower employees to work from anywhere, deploy and secure devices remotely, and frees IT to strategize. Here's how:

1. Make the case: Lenovo DaaS combines hardware, services, and software into a single, configurable solution with a predictable periodic fee, turning a capital expenditure into an operating expense.

2. Define your hardware needs: Lenovo DaaS offers a wide array of modern devices and data centers and can incorporate other OEM hardware, allowing you to control IT costs and boost productivity.

3. Define your service needs: Lenovo Premier Support manages routine tasks as well as advanced hardware and software support, allowing IT to focus on strategic efforts.

4. Define your security needs: Lenovo DaaS customers are protected with secure devices, AI-powered endpoint protection and response, and security management solutions with flexible options for endpoint control and device visibility.

5. Research options for your business size: Lenovo has DaaS solutions for any organization looking to simplify IT management and improve performance with faster device refresh.

6. Define your payment preferences: Optimize your device catalog with no upfront investment and predictable monthly payments with Lenovo DaaS. Increase, decrease, or pause your Lenovo DaaS deployment.

