Affiniks: A success story built on trust and confidence

For the young generation who dream of studying in a top foreign university and a job with a high salary abroad, Affiniks is a well-known brand. Affiniks could gain the trust and confidence of the people aspiring migrate in search of better fortunes and job security in a short span of time thanks to the effort and hard work put in by its vibrant and young founder Linto Thomas.

Linto Thomas embarked on his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 21. Affiniks was started as an overseas education consultancy. Later, diversified into nursing recruitment, study abroad consultancy, IELTS training and PR and migration services. Affiniks is a licensed agency of the overseas department.

From an ordinary family to an entrepreneur

Linto’ family comprised of his father, a daily wage labourer, mother, a housewife, and brother, a nurse. After his brother became a nurse, parents decided to admit Linto Thomas also for nursing. Though parents were aware that his passion was to become an entrepreneur, they convinced him that they were unable to raise the huge amount required to set up a business and that nursing is a safe job. However, he didn’t get a good salary when he joined as a nurse after completing Nursing Diploma in 2009.

A friend’s sister sought his help for migrating to the UK as a nurse while he was working in Delhi. They approached an agency in Delhi and paid them a hefty amount. After reaching the UK, the woman realized that she had been cheated and was forced to return. During this time many of his nursing friends were also trying for jobs abroad. He helped them in various stages, including their paperwork. Friends and acquaintances made him their unofficial consultant, which gave a new hope to the entrepreneur in Linto Thomas.

First investment of Rs 10,000

Linto was determined to set up his venture in India as he wanted it to benefit fellow countrymen. He set up Affiniks as a travel agency in 2010 with an investment of Rs 10,000 in Delhi. Initially, the company offered train and flight ticket booking services. Meanwhile, he studied about overseas education and helped many people in their paperwork by charging a nominal fee. In one year, Linto Thomas helped around 1,000 students and job seekers to migrate to various countries.

Growth paths

Linto Thomas set up Affiniks International and Affiniks Study Centre in Kochi in 2017. Later, Affiniks started PR and emigration services and IELTS training. By this time, Linto had established good relationships with top universities in several countries. All these ensured the safety of the students and job seekers. Also, he helped many of them to realize their dream of overseas education with a scholarship. “We understand that when each person approaches us, he or she is entrusting us the hope of their families. Therefore, we take very careful steps in each stage for their best future,” said Linto Thomas.

More than 10,000 people have so far flown to different countries with the help of Affiniks. The company, which employs around 100 people, has its presence in Kochi, Ireland, Dubai, Kottayam and Chennai. Affiniks is credited with the achievement of sending the maximum of nurses from Kerala to the GCC countries.

Even though majority of the agencies are engaged in recruitment to one or two countries, Affiniks is sending people to Australia, Canada, Ireland, Germany, the UK, New Zealand, and the USA apart from GCC countries. Affiniks is now in the process of starting free career counselling services.

For more information, please visit: www.affiniks.com