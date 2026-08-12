AI Won't Replace Professionals But Professionals Who Use AI May Redefine the Workplace: How Be10X Is Helping Build an AI-Ready Workforce

This growing need has created opportunities for companies operating at the intersection of education and technology. Among them is Be10X, an Indian AI upskilling platform founded by IIT Kharagpur alumni Aditya Goenka and Aditya Kachave. Rather than building AI software, the company focuses on helping professionals understand how to integrate AI into their existing roles.

Its approach reflects a broader shift in workplace learning. As AI becomes embedded across industries, organisations are increasingly looking beyond technical teams and recognising that employees in finance, marketing, operations, human resources, consulting, and customer service also need practical AI skills.

The New Skill Gap

Every major technological shift creates a learning curve. The rise of personal computers required professionals to become comfortable with spreadsheets and email. The internet transformed research and communication. Cloud computing reshaped collaboration.

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Artificial intelligence represents the next phase of that evolution.

Unlike previous technologies, AI has the potential to influence nearly every knowledge-based profession. From drafting proposals and analysing reports to generating presentations and summarising research, AI is changing how work gets done.

However, adopting AI effectively requires more than access to software. It requires confidence, understanding, and practical knowledge. Many organisations have discovered that providing AI tools alone does not automatically improve productivity. Employees need guidance on when, where, and how to use these technologies responsibly.

This is the challenge that Be10X has chosen to address.

Making AI Practical for Business Professionals

Instead of positioning artificial intelligence as a technical discipline, Be10X presents it as a workplace capability. Its learning programmes are designed to demonstrate how AI can support everyday professional tasks without requiring participants to have a programming background.

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Workshops focus on practical applications such as creating business presentations, improving written communication, organising research, analysing information, automating repetitive workflows, and increasing operational efficiency.

By simplifying AI into real-world business scenarios, the platform seeks to reduce the hesitation many professionals experience when encountering new technologies.

This practical orientation has resonated with learners from diverse industries, reflecting a wider trend in professional education: demand is increasingly driven by immediate workplace relevance rather than theoretical instruction.

Enterprise Learning Is Evolving

Corporate learning has undergone significant change over the past decade. Traditional training programmes often centred on compliance, leadership development, or functional skills. Today, AI literacy is becoming an additional priority.

Businesses recognise that AI adoption cannot be delegated solely to IT departments. Marketing teams need to create content more efficiently, finance professionals need to interpret data faster, HR teams need to streamline administrative processes, and customer-facing functions are exploring AI-assisted communication.

As a result, workforce transformation has become closely linked with continuous learning.

Be10X has expanded into this space by working with organisations, including IDFC Bank and Snitch, to deliver AI-focused learning programmes. These engagements reflect a growing interest among enterprises in helping employees develop practical AI capabilities alongside their existing professional expertise.

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Rather than replacing established business processes, AI is increasingly being viewed as a tool that enhances them.

Growth Reflecting Market Demand

The increasing interest in AI education is evident in Be10X's reported growth.

According to company data, the platform has reached 18 lakh registered learners, conducted workshops attended by 8 lakh participants, built a workforce of over 900 employees, and generated ₹167 crore in revenue during FY 2025–26.

While these figures represent the company's own reported performance, they also indicate the scale of demand emerging around AI education in India.

Growth has not been driven solely by expanding course offerings. Instead, the company has invested in building a broader learning ecosystem that includes live workshops, newsletters, educational videos, digital communities, and ongoing learning resources. This approach encourages professionals to continue engaging with AI as the technology evolves rather than viewing education as a one-time event.

Leadership Beyond the Classroom

One of Be10X's distinguishing characteristics is the continued involvement of its founders in educational initiatives.

Co-founder Aditya Kachave remains actively engaged in public discussions around AI adoption, speaking at conferences, podcasts, educational forums, and industry events. His professional profile highlights participation in TEDx events, guest lectures at UC Berkeley, G20 AI discussions, and other forums focused on AI literacy and emerging technologies.

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This founder-led engagement reflects a broader philosophy within the organisation. Rather than positioning AI as a disruptive force to be feared, the company consistently frames it as a productivity tool that can help professionals become more effective in their existing roles.

That perspective aligns with the concerns of many organisations seeking to introduce AI while maintaining employee confidence and encouraging responsible adoption.

Preparing for the Future of Work

The conversation surrounding AI is gradually moving beyond experimentation. Businesses are now evaluating measurable outcomes such as productivity gains, faster decision-making, improved customer experiences, and operational efficiency.

In this environment, workforce capability becomes as important as technological investment.

Companies that successfully combine AI tools with employee education are likely to realise greater value than those focusing exclusively on technology implementation.

Be10X's business model reflects this understanding. By concentrating on practical education rather than software development, it occupies a niche that complements broader digital transformation efforts.

Its programmes aim to help professionals view AI not as a replacement for human expertise but as a resource that enhances creativity, efficiency, and decision-making.

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Looking Ahead

Artificial intelligence will continue evolving, introducing new tools and changing how organisations operate. The challenge for businesses will not simply be adopting these technologies but ensuring that employees are prepared to use them confidently and responsibly.

Platforms focused on continuous learning are expected to play an increasingly important role in this transition.

For Be10X, the opportunity extends beyond building another education company. It lies in contributing to a workforce that is equipped to thrive in an AI-driven economy.

As organisations redefine the skills required for the future of work, practical AI education is likely to become an integral part of professional development. Companies capable of simplifying technology while helping individuals apply it meaningfully may find themselves shaping not only careers but also the broader evolution of the modern workplace.