All-Cap FoF: Disciplined Diversification with Dynamic Rebalancing

In investing, one solution rarely fits all — and certainly not across market cycles. As macroeconomic variables, liquidity conditions, and valuation matrices evolve, investment strategy must adapt accordingly. This principle becomes particularly relevant when selecting the appropriate market-cap segment while allocating to equities for long-term wealth creation.

Under the framework prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), listed companies are classified into three categories based on full market-cap ranking. Large-cap companies comprise the top 100 firms by market capitalisation and are typically represented in the Nifty 50. Mid-cap companies rank between 101 and 250 and are tracked by the Nifty Midcap 150. Companies ranked 251 and beyond fall into the small-cap universe, reflected in the Nifty Smallcap 250.

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For investors who believe in the compounding power of equities, the temptation is often to identify a single outperforming segment and stay invested. However, market history suggests that leadership across market caps rotates in cycles. No segment consistently dominates across time horizons.

Data from the past decade illustrates this cyclicality. The Nifty Midcap 150 TRI outperformed broader indices decisively in only one of the last ten calendar years. In contrast, the Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI emerged as the top performer in five out of the last ten years. Yet, this headline statistic requires nuance. Small caps often outperform during liquidity-driven bull markets when risk appetite is abundant. However, during tightening cycles or macro stress, they tend to witness sharper drawdowns, occasionally resulting in prolonged recovery periods or permanent capital erosion.

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Therefore, concentrating exposure in one market-cap bucket can potentially depress risk-adjusted returns over the long term. Sustainable wealth creation demands dynamic allocation based on macroeconomic signals, valuation dispersion, earnings visibility, and systemic liquidity conditions.

One useful structural indicator is each segment’s share in India’s total market capitalisation. In 2014, large-cap companies accounted for roughly 62.5% of total market capitalisation. By 2026, that share declined to around 47%, while mid-cap and small-cap segments expanded to nearly 20% each from 14% and 9.1%, respectively. This shift reflects the increasing breadth of India’s equity markets and deeper participation beyond the top-tier companies.

However, the rapid expansion in mid-cap and small-cap market capitalisation over recent years also led to valuation froth in certain pockets. The subsequent moderation from peak levels indicates that exuberance has cooled and relative valuations have stabilised. In such an environment, the risk-reward equation may gradually tilt back in favour of large caps, especially if earnings dispersion narrows and liquidity tightens.

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This is where diversified equity strategies play a crucial role. Rather than making binary allocation calls, diversified funds adopt frameworks that dynamically shift exposure across large, mid, and small caps based on predefined triggers. Allocation decisions are often guided by a blend of absolute valuation metrics and relative valuation spreads between segments.

An effective implementation vehicle is an actively managed Fund of Funds (FoF) that allocates across large, mid, and small-cap schemes within the same fund house. Such a structure reduces stock-specific risk and allows automatic rebalancing when market conditions change. Additionally, the underlying portfolios typically incorporate multiple investment styles — growth, value, contrarian, bottom-up, and counter-cyclical — thereby diversifying not just across market capitalisation but also across factor exposures.

In a market characterised by periodic volatility and rotating leadership, disciplined diversification and dynamic rebalancing — rather than rigid segmental conviction — remain the cornerstone of sustainable long-term compounding.