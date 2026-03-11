All-Cap Fund of Funds: Equity Exposure Without Market-Cap Stress

Indian equities often see rotation of leadership. In some years, large-caps lead the charge; in others, mid-caps or small-caps deliver outsized returns. Between 2006 and 2025, no single market-cap segment managed to outperform consistently. Small-caps (Nifty Small cap 250 TRI) surged nearly 97% in 2007, only to crash 69% the following year. Large-caps tend to hold up better during downturns, but can lag during broad market rallies. The pattern is clear — trying to time entry into the right segment at the right moment is extraordinarily difficult, and most investors who attempt it end up chasing last year's winner.

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This is the core problem an all-cap active fund of funds (FoF) strategy sets out to solve. Rather than placing a concentrated bet on any one slice of the market, the approach spreads exposure across large, mid, and small-cap stocks simultaneously. The logic is straightforward: when one segment stumbles, another can pick up the slack. The sharper drawdowns that come with mid and small-caps get cushioned by the relative stability of large-cap, while the steadier but slower growth of large-cap gets a lift from the higher upside potential further down the market-cap spectrum. The result, over full market cycles, can be a smoother ride with potential of strong compounding.

What makes the fund-of-funds structure particularly interesting is how it can deliver this diversification. Instead of a single portfolio manager picking individual stocks across the cap spectrum, a fund of funds invests in a curated set of underlying equity schemes — each managed by specialists focused on their specific market cap domain. A large-cap fund run by a dedicated large-cap manager sits alongside a mid-cap fund and a small-cap fund. Each underlying scheme brings its own investment style — some lean toward growth, others toward value, some are contrarian, some bottom-up. The overall portfolio ends up blending multiple philosophies, which adds another layer of diversification beyond just market cap allocation.

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The fund managers overseeing the fund of funds follows a rigorous process. They monitor macroeconomic signals — growth trends, inflation, interest rates, global developments — and adjust the allocation across underlying schemes accordingly. When valuations in one segment look stretched, exposure can be trimmed; when another segment looks attractively priced, it can be dialled up. This active rebalancing is arguably the structure's biggest advantage over a do-it-yourself approach. Retail investors may struggle with rebalancing because it means selling what has done well and buying what hasn't — a move that runs directly against behavioural instincts. The fund-of-funds structure can automate this discipline.

Such a structure is even more relevant now. After a period of strong returns across segments, Indian equity valuations appear to have moderated. The frothiness seems to be settling. Mid and small-cap indices have seen price corrections, and the share of total market capitalization held by smaller companies - represented by mid and small-cap indices - has come down from their recent peaks. For investors with a long-term horizon, this kind of reset may open a window of opportunity, where broad, diversified exposure could potentially do well.

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There can be some trade-offs with an all-cap fund-of-fund strategy. Returns may trail what a perfectly timed single-segment bet could deliver. But the entire idea is to follow a research-based framework to allocate across market caps, instead of trying to find the perfect timing. Diversification, when practiced consistently, can become one of investing's most reliable edges.

For investors who want equity exposure without the anxiety of picking the right market cap at the right time, an all-cap fund of funds strategy can be the right solution.