Alma Duo Collaborates With Erecticare Pro To Revolutionize Erectile Dysfunction Treatments

A groundbreaking partnership between two stellar contributors in the world of men’s sexual health is on the verge of completion. Erecticare Pro systems, a leading medical wellness brand based in India, is now in collaboration with Alma Duo, the first-ever FDA-approved class 1 medical device for ED (Erectile Dysfunction) treatment, making men’s sexual healthcare systems available in Uttar Pradesh. This collaboration will pave the way for a more efficient, accessible, drug-free, and needle-free solution for ED, an ailment affecting more than 50 percent of the male population in India.

Alma Duo, the brainchild of Alma Lasers, incorporates a patented low-intensity extracorporeal shockwave therapy (LI-ESWT) technology to improve blood flow and restore natural function. The treatment plan consists of six 15-minute sessions over the course of three weeks with no side effects and no recovery time. The cost of Alma Duo Shockwave therapy is $500 for a single session making the total 6-session treatment plan around $3000. "The launch of Alma Duo is a further example of how we are leading the way in developing innovative technologies that enable medical practitioners to offer real, effective solutions to issues faced by their patients and improve their quality of life." says Lior Dayan, CEO of Alma.

Erecticare Pro, a joint venture between the legendary father-son duo of Dr. A. K. Jain and Dr. Sankalp Jain, brings forth an astounding innovation in the form of a needleless, Viagra-less, and radiation-less ED treatment, transforming the lives of countless people in India. In a recent interview, Dr. Sankalp Jain, a contributor to Erecticare Pro, talks about the medical technology being nothing less than a revolution that allows men to reclaim their sexual health by improving blood flow up to 95 percent naturally. Backed by clinical evidence, Erecticare Pro truly seems to be a precise and effective solution for ED with its benefits such as enhanced penile blood flow, noninvasive approach, long-term results, etc. For each therapy session of Erecticare Pro, the cost is around $250 - $500 and the total 6-session treatment plan comes out to be around $1500 - $3000.

With this partnership, both brands aim to bring a unique approach to men’s sexual wellness and health, focusing more on guided protocols for treatment, coaching, and expert consultations. Together with Alma Duo’s clinical precision, this collaboration sets a new standard for erectile wellness in India.

The joint project will initially be made available in selected locations in Uttar Pradesh, with eventual plans to expand in other metro cities. Patients can benefit a lot from streamlined sessions and non-invasive treatment methods. With an increase in awareness around sexual health of men and a growing demand for ED treatments and medication, this partnership couldn’t have come at a better time. Together, both collaborators are not only providing treatments but also changing lives as we know it.

For more information on Erecticare Pro, visit https://askdrjain.in/erecticarepro/.