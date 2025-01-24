Becquer solar places the machine order for a 5 GW structure manufacturing unit to be setup in India | Solar Hardware Costs to Drop Further

Becquer that is currently leading in the industrial segment for factories to adopt a customized solar hardware to bring down the running cost of electricity, has accelerated its plan to setup a structure manufacturing unit, that would make metal frames and body structures to hold solar modules of various sizes and shapes, thereby reducing the cost further and ensuring a higher wind stability of the heavy solar equipments being laid on the ground or clipped onto the roof. The metal structures that hold the solar modules are just as important as any other component that makes up an integrated solar hardware, and requires a fresh look at material choices, an example being moving away from traditional coated steels to more of Alumnium and reinforced plastics interplaying with each other , says Sambhav, 32, who laid the foundation of the brand and is leading the industrial development efforts himself. As he explains, there are 2 primary uses of metal in a typical solar hardware, one is the frame of the solar module that holds the laminate of solar cells and glass, and the other is the base on which multiple solar modules are assembled and cabled together. Both play a role to hold the solar cells firmly in its place during its years of producing electricity, akin to a chassis holding the ice engine or battery packs in an automotive.

The factory that would be ready by middle of this year will be spread over 3 acres in its 1st phase would produce the metallic/non-metallic structure applicable for all kinds of rooftops and surface tops, that would allow solar systems to be erected on top of very tall buildings, factory sheds and walls and open terraces of office buildings and all kinds of residential roofs.

Figure 2: Becquer’s compact Aluminium mounting structure at a premium commercial tower in Mumbai