Blue Sea Banquets: An Elegant Evolution of a Luxury Event Space

The story of Blue Sea Banquets is one of ambition, vision, and refinement, driven by the dedication of Mr. Sunil Kapur, who transformed a single banquet space in Worli into an iconic name in the world of fine dining and luxury catering.

Nestled against the Arabian Sea, with views of the serene Worli Sea Face promenade, Blue Sea Banquets began as a modest yet charming venue that became known for its elegance and scenic appeal. Over the years, it has evolved into a premier destination for upscale events in India, offering an exquisite blend of aesthetics and culinary excellence that makes each occasion unforgettable. Mr. Kapur’s vision was clear from the start: to bring a world-class fine-dining experience to banquets and make each event as memorable as the last.

Blue Sea has since expanded beyond its picturesque 5,200-square-foot space, adapting its culinary and hospitality services for larger events, including a notable foray into the realm of sports catering.

Its exclusive catering partnership with the Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the crown jewels of its journey, bringing luxury catering to the high-energy atmosphere of cricket. With customized menus that blend local and international flavors, Blue Sea created a new standard for sports event dining, a remarkable feat that has set it apart from its competitors. The aesthetics of Blue Sea events are similarly unparalleled, often featuring lavish decor, innovative presentations, and an ambiance that speaks to its commitment to perfection.

In recent years, the baton of expansion was taken up by next-generation and Sunil Kapur's younger son - Karan Kapur. Karan was pivotal and strategized Blue Sea's presence from Mumbai to Delhi. Under Karan’s strategic leadership, Blue Sea has continued to evolve, reaching a wider audience and providing luxurious event experiences to clients in India’s capital.

The move to Delhi not only amplified the brand’s visibility but also positioned it as a national leader in luxury catering and event management. This expansion has allowed Blue Sea to capture the hearts of clients in multiple cities, further cementing its status as a prestigious name in the Indian event industry.

Over nearly two decades, Blue Sea has garnered numerous accolades that recognize its innovation, quality, and dedication to luxury. From awards celebrating its culinary prowess to recognitions for its innovative display and presentation, the brand has repeatedly set benchmarks in the industry. This year alone, Blue Sea received accolades at the Wow Awards Asia for F&B Experience for a Social Event, and Food Connoisseurs India Award for Caterer of the Year, for its creative menus and pioneering event aesthetics, securing its place as a trendsetter in the luxury event space. The journey of Blue Sea, from its humble beginnings by the sea to its celebrated status today, is a reflection of how passion and a relentless pursuit of excellence can transform an event space into a beacon of sophistication and style.

Flanking the Arabian Sea, Blue Sea offers a panoramic view and ambience like none other. Reputation for exotic service, exclusivity, ambience, and luxury are factors that have made it a preferred-choice among celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Yash Raj Films, Vivek Oberoi, Manish Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and many prominent business families. Grapevine says that the experience-factor made Blue Sea Banquets’ deliver a wow-experience to a rich ensemble at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’ marriage this year. An ideal location like the Blue Sea’s has therefore been the preferred destination for celebrities and aristocrats. And that speaks volumes about its commitment to luxury hospitality.

