Budget-friendly cars join the fray: Hyundai Exter vs Tata Tiago cost analysed

Choosing between a hatchback or a micro-SUV involves balancing priorities. Hyundai's Exter competes with Tata's Tiago. We compare both models in terms of dimensions, specs, features, pricing, and more. Analysing where each model compromises or excels will reveal which option aligns closer to your needs after considering test drive experiences.

Overview of Hyundai Exter

Launched in early 2023, the Exter extends Hyundai’s SUV-inspired design language into an affordable hatchback form filled with feel-good features. Standing out via its imposing front grille, split headlamps, and contrast roof, Exter modernises the budget segment with equipment like ambient interior lighting, an electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen, and automatic climate control across variants. Smart industrial styling belies its positioning as an entry-level model.

Tata Tiago: The Veteran Budget Champion

As Tata Motors’ long-running entry-level staple, Tiago established itself as a household name over the past half-decade. It crossed over 4 lakh sales on its thrifty running costs, compact dimensions, and ride quality, smoothing out city roads. While humbler in aesthetics against the Exter, Tiago’s price packs substance via generous cabin space, proven drivetrains and light steering suiting nimble urban commuting. Moreover, Tata has introduced the electric version of the Tiago that packs a punch when it comes to efficiency in terms of cost and energy. So, Tiago lovers have two great options with the Tiago EV on road price range starting from Rs. 8.55 lakhs.

Dimension and Space Comparison

As a micro-SUV, the Exter enjoys size advantages over the Tiago hatchback:

Thus, the Exter impresses those prioritising cabin room and luggage capacity. The Tiago suffices small families but falls short for extended trips.

Engine Specifications and Transmission Options

Both models offer 1.2-litre petrol paired with a 5-speed manual and AMT gearboxes:

Thus, performance remains evenly matched for equivalent fuel/gearbox combinations.

Efficiency Comparison

Rated economy spans:

Both achieve almost identical efficiency complemented by large fuel tanks for adequate range between refills.

Essential Safety Equipment

However, both score well on essential protective equipment as standard:

But the Exter adds curtain airbags and ISOFIX, enhancing child safety. The Tiago remains the undisputed crash test champion in its category.

Variant-wise Price Comparison

Now let's analyse how Exter price and Tiago price across comparable variants

(Estimated on-road price for major metros)

Justifying the Price Premium of Hyundai Exter

While Tiago clearly leads affordability metrics, cars compete on more than just pricing. And Exter brings some compelling attributes:

Contemporary Styling

Exter's SUV-inspired European design helps it stand apart through LED headlamps, Z-shaped tail lamps and gloss black roof, lending premiumness missing on the humble Tiago.

Loaded Equipment

Auto climate control, rear AC vents, electric sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless phone charger, multiple airbags, and traction control pamper Exter buyers over scarcely-equipped Tiago variants.

Cabin

Exter maximises interior space via improved wheelbase, shoulder and headroom to seat four adults comfortably, unlike the squeezed Tiago rear bench.

Conclusion

The Hyundai Exter justifies paying extra over the Tiago by blending standout contemporary styling and features to match its roomier, more premium cabin feel. However, prudent buyers prioritising value-for-money and city-friendly dimensions find Tata Tiago's sheer affordability and tested municipal usability tough to overlook. Align preferences to pricing through test drives before deciding between these compelling hatchbacks catering to slightly varied needs.

