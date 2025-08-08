Building India Through a Legacy of Education

Kerawalla represents a unique breed of entrepreneur—one who measures success not just in revenue or market share, but in the transformational impact on millions of young minds and, ultimately, a nation’s future.

Twenty years ago, when most entrepreneurs were chasing the next big tech idea or a manufacturing breakthrough, Rustom Kerawalla placed a different bet entirely. He wagered on something far more fundamental: the transformative power of education to reshape a nation’s destiny.

“Imagine the impact of a billion inspired minds—an explosion of energy, innovation, creativity, and endless possibilities,” Kerawalla reflects on his founding vision. It was this audacious dream that led him to establish what would become one of India’s most comprehensive education empires.

Today, Kerawalla stands as the Founder Chairman of VIBGYOR Group of Schools, operating under the umbrella of his Ampersand Group, with a portfolio that spans the entire “Education to Work” spectrum. What began as a single school in Mumbai’s Goregaon suburb in 2004 has evolved into a 40-school network serving over 55,000 students across India—a testament to both his strategic acumen and unwavering commitment to educational excellence.

But Kerawalla’s ambitions extend far beyond traditional K-12 education. His holistic approach integrates arts, sports, and academics, recognizing that India’s demographic dividend can only be fully realized through comprehensive human development. “Every stage of the ‘Education to Work’ journey is crucial to national progress,” he emphasizes, a philosophy that has driven Ampersand Group’s expansion into early childhood education, vocational training, and lifelong learning opportunities.

The numbers tell a compelling story. In two decades, VIBGYOR has established itself as a leader in India’s K-12 sector, but perhaps more significantly, Ampersand Group has become a trusted technology and consultancy partner to the Indian government. The company operates across multiple verticals—early childhood care, vocational training, ICT, English language instruction, and even self-defense skill training—all delivered through innovative public-private partnerships.

What sets Kerawalla apart in India’s crowded education sector is his commitment to breaking down traditional barriers. His organization deliberately targets socio-economic, geographic, and gender divides that have historically limited educational access. This isn’t merely corporate social responsibility; it’s strategic nation-building with measurable returns.

Kerawalla’s approach is distinctly modern, leveraging information technology and digital platforms to create scalable solutions. Ampersand Group’s end-to-end offerings encompass curriculum development, teacher training, infrastructure development, and technological innovations in learning assessment systems. This comprehensive model has proven particularly effective in reaching diverse socio-economic and geographic contexts across India.

The entrepreneur’s timing couldn’t have been better. As India grapples with the challenge of converting its massive young population into skilled human capital, Kerawalla’s vision of transforming the country into “a hub of knowledge and skilled talent” aligns perfectly with national priorities. His commitment to sustainability and scalability ensures that solutions can be replicated across India’s vast and diverse landscape.

Looking ahead, Kerawalla remains focused on his ultimate goal: helping India fully leverage its demographic potential. In an era where human capital increasingly determines national competitiveness, his two-decade journey from a single school to a comprehensive education ecosystem positions him as one of India’s most consequential edupreneurs. https://www.ampersandgroup.in/our-team/rustom-kerawalla