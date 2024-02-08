Cambay Tiger honoured with ‘Most Preferred Brands’ Award for 2023-2024

In the competitive landscape of online meat retail, Cambay Tiger has secured a remarkable achievement by being honoured with the award for ‘Most Preferred Brands 2023-2024’ from Team Marksmen. This highlights the brand’s outstanding performances across key benchmarks, including customer engagement, brand intimacy, reliability quotient, and distinctiveness. A significant feat for a non-veg retail brand in the seafood & meat industry, emphasising its strength in the online and offline market.

From its inception nearly a decade ago, Cambay Tiger has consistently prioritised top-notch quality by sourcing sushi-grade seafood and ethically raised meats. The brand has demonstrated a resolute commitment to maintaining stringent control over product quality, setting itself apart through elevated standards and efficient backend integration at its aquaculture farms, making it a truly farm-to-fork brand.

With dedicated efforts, Cambay Tiger has empowered its consumers through a seamlessly integrated ordering ecosystem, featuring a user-friendly website, a mobile app, multiple brick & mortar stores and a committed customer support team that takes orders in addition to providing a touch point and ensuring personalised assistance at every juncture. Their commitment to continuous innovation is evident, as they have synchronised their sales channels smoothly, establishing a robust omnichannel presence.

However, Cambay Tiger's venture extends beyond the seafood domain. A calculated leap into the meat market a few years ago, driven by deep customer understanding and meticulous market placement, solidified their position in the Indian protein landscape. Their product range and strategically fixed pricing showcase their adeptness in meeting consumer preferences, allowing them to tailor offerings accordingly. Additionally, the brand is planning upcoming expansions in Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad for the year 2024.

"Receiving the 'Most Preferred Brands' title reflects not just our team's dedication but mirrors a broader industry shift towards excellence," says Amit Tiwari, Chief Operating Officer. "It fuels our passion to deliver top-tier seafood and meat while pioneering innovative solutions for every palate."

Joining the ranks of prestigious past winners like Colgate-Palmolive, Nescafe, Big Basket, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Center Fresh, Godrej Interio, HDFC Life, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra SBI General, Maggi, Starbucks, Swiggy, Tata CLiQ & many more further confirms Cambay Tiger's dedication to operational merit. In a market with options, this recognition is a powerful validation of their impact on the Indian food scene.