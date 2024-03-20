Centrix joins hands with Workplace Maven to solve the return to office dilemma

Offices today are going through a major identity crisis. There is a lot of uncertainty about return-to-office policies, hybrid working cultures, and workplace strategies for designing for an uncertain future. Organizations are struggling to take a stance on their policies and are often not able to effectively communicate them to their employees. Fear of attrition also rides high with about 59% of workforce across the globe quietly quitting (as per Gallups survey).

Centrix, a leading design & build firm with 6 offices across India and having spent 20 years of its existence providing design and build solutions to clients setting up offices in India, realized the depth of the problem and set out to find a solution.

This led to the collaboration with Workplace Maven, signifying a strategic shift towards creating purposeful, data-driven work spaces. Oliver Baxter, founder of Maven, stands as a beacon of innovation and insight. With a career spanning over a decade. He is viewed as a pioneer in Workplace Strategy and is globally renowned for the expertise he brings. Oliver leverages his rich background in Psychology to decipher employee experiences.

"Our partnership with Centrix is about more than just creating beautiful spaces, our philosophy aligns seamlessly with Centrix’s vision for transformative workplaces" Baxter explains. "It's about understanding the intricacies of human behavior and leveraging design to enhance employee experiences, driving productivity and innovation."

On moving ahead in this collaboration with Oliver Baxter, Ashish Abraham, Managing Director and founder of Centrix, concludes, "At Centrix, we don't just make it happen; we make it happen(ing). Together, Centrix and Maven are poised to create environments that magnetize talent, boost retention rates, and fuel efficiency, ultimately transforming spaces into the heartbeat of creativity, efficiency, and growth.”

“Oliver’s in-depth analysis of workplaces informs the design and helps us create spaces that are more efficient and ready to serve the growing needs of an organization. When a company spends about 90% of its spending on human resources, can they afford to have engagement levels as low as 23%?

Oliver’s system of workplace strategy helps organizations perform better by enhancing their engagement levels.” says, Prajwal MN, Creative Director and Co-founder of Design Studio.

This partnership promises to be power-packed with Prajwal’s designs and innovative techniques and Oliver’s knowledge of Workplace Strategy coming together for the first time. It is expected to create waves in the realm of workplace innovation.

About Centrix Interiors

Established in 2003, Centrix Interiors is a leading provider of workplace design and solutions, dedicated to crafting dynamic environments where innovation thrives. With a focus on design, building, and consulting, Centrix offers tailored solutions that inspire efficiency and drive success. Centrix is driven by four strength pillars: Ashish Abraham (MD and founder), Basil Bastian (Director & Co-founder), Sachin Jalgaonkar (Director & Co-founder), and Prajwal MN (Director & Co-founder, Design Studio)

About Workplace Maven

Workplace Maven, founded by Oliver Baxter, is a pioneering workplace consultancy firm specializing in workplace design and employee engagement. With a focus on purposeful, data-driven design, Workplace Maven helps companies create environments that inspire greatness and foster innovation.