Cruise Appliances Launches Premium ‘Black Label’ Edition ACs

Cruise Appliances, a trusted name in India’s air conditioning industry, has unveiled its most premium offering yet—the ‘Black Label’ Edition—a sophisticated range of high-end split ACs that blend cutting-edge cooling technology with Italian-inspired luxury design. Designed for both style and performance, this limited-edition series is set to elevate the standards of home and commercial cooling.

The Cruise Black Label Edition features a Piano Black finish with chrome accents, exuding a timeless aesthetic inspired by high-end Italian furniture. Crafted after two years of meticulous design development, these ACs are engineered to complement luxury interiors at upscale residences, premium hotels, fine-dining restaurants, or corporate spaces.

It has 4-in-1 convertible Tropical-X compressor, which adapts to varying cooling demands while ensuring energy efficiency. Available in 1.5-ton and 2-ton capacities with 3-star and 5-star BEE ratings, the Black Label series is built for both power savings and superior cooling even in extreme climates. Its sleek backlit remote adds a touch of modernity, while the Chrome Halo detailing amplifies its premium appeal.

According to Mr. Roshan Sirohia, Director, Cruise Appliances, “The Black Label Edition is a testament to our commitment to delivering world-class cooling solutions that resonate with India’s aspirational consumers.”

Advanced Features for Healthier, Smarter Cooling

The Black Label Edition features:

● Deep Air Purification with PM2.5 Filter – Traps dust, allergens, and pollutants.

● 4-Way Auto Air Swing – Ensures uniform cooling across the room.

● AI Convertible Cooling (4-in-1 Mode) – Adjusts capacity based on occupancy and temperature.

● 100% Copper Condenser with Rust-O-Shield & Blue-Tec Protection – Enhances durability.

● High-Efficiency BLDC Motor – Reduces power consumption by up to 40%.

The Cruise Limited Edition 1.5 ton 3 star Black Inverter Split AC is now available on Amazon. This AC is perfect for medium sized rooms (111 to 150 sq ft).

Cruise Limited Edition 1.5 ton 3 star Black Inverter Split AC features:

● Piano Black Finish Indoor Unit

● Stabilizer free operation within 160-265 voltage range

● HD PM 2.5 Air Filter

● 100% Hi Grooved Copper Condenser

● Rust-O-shield Paint Protection

● 4 Fan Speed Modes

● Smart Diagnosis System

● Magic LED Display

● Wireless LED Backlit Remote

● Auto Blow & Clean

● 4 Way Auto Airflow Convertible 4-in-1 cooling modes

You may also check out the VarioQool Pro Inverter Split AC 1.5 ton, which is also available on Amazon. Its key features are:

● VarioQool Pro Inverter

● 7-stage Air Filtration

● PM 2.5 Filter

● 4 Way Airflow

● Rust-O-Shield Blue Paint Protection

● Heavy Duty Indoor and Outdoor Unit

● 50ft FlusoJet Airflow

Strong Market Growth and Expansion Plans

Cruise Appliances has reported 40% growth in FY24, driven by robust demand for its premium and energy-efficient ACs. With a strong summer in 2024 and expanded availability on Amazon India and multi-brand retail chains, the company is targeting 15-20% growth in FY25, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. Cruise is expanding its retail footprint in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh to meet the growing demand by Indian consumers.

Vaani Kapoor Continues as Brand Ambassador

Cruise reaffirms its partnership with Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor, the face of the brand since 2022. Known for her versatility and elegance, Kapoor embodies the Black Label’s ethos of style and performance.

About Cruise Appliances

Founded in 1992, Cruise Appliances is a trusted name in India’s air conditioning sector, known for its residential, commercial, and industrial cooling solutions. Cruise AC is known for its dedication to producing high-quality, reliable, and sustainable solutions for diverse consumer needs.

Cruise AC operates through an expansive network of over 1,200 Sales & Service Partners and collaborates with global leaders like Hitachi, Carrier, and Voltas to enhance its market presence and ensure product excellence. The Black Label Edition is now available at leading retail outlets like Amazon and on www.cruiseac.com.

