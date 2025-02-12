Docthub: Transforming Healthcare Careers with Innovation and Purpose

Docthub is a healthcare career platform. It offers healthcare jobs, courses, and events marketplace for students and professionals. Apart from that, it offers professional tools like a Logbook, Resume, and Membership Management which empower the healthcare fraternity to manage their work on their own. Docthub is known for its healthcare job portal, with 54000+ job postings and 9000+ healthcare recruiters across India. Docthub’s USP is Find Healthcare Jobs, Search Specialty Fellowships, and Logbook for Doctors.

Docthub was started as a Doctor Recruitment Agency in Rajkot, Gujarat in 2017. After 5 years of working in the field of healthcare management, Dr Sandip Patel has identified a market gap in the healthcare recruitment space. As a part of his curiosity to have a simple website for his business, he approached a few technology people to build the website. He was more curious to know how we can connect with medical students and young doctors, so he uploaded medical course admission data of the institute, PG seats, and closing merit. So, the website got organic traffic, and medical NEET-PG aspirants were searching for it while appearing for medical admission counselling. This is how Docthub pivots from a recruitment agency to a healthcare career technology platform.

As a non-technology startup founder, it takes three years for Dr Sandip to understand technology products, he has experimented with different things. In 2020, Dr Sandip learned that Counselling is not a product that people require an entire year. It can only be used during a medical admission period of 3 months in a calendar year, so the Counselling product was scrapped in October 2020. By that time, he has a vision to build a meaningful platform for other healthcare career needs. Earlier the brand tagline was Connecting Medical Campuses, which is now transformed into “Empowering Healthcare Fraternity”.

The Docthub journey was not started if Dr Sandip’s father wouldn’t support him financially. His father, Mr Dharamashi Patel, is a teacher and entrepreneur, ran the Sanskar coaching centre for 25 years, and founded the School of Science in 2006 at Rajkot, Gujarat. When Sandip wanted to quit his job for starting recruitment agency, his father asked him, “why you want to startup? If you have a conviction for this, I will support you whatever it takes, but don’t do it just for the sake of doing Startup, because it is cool”. He also added that don’t just do it for the sake of earning money, because you already have option to join our family business.