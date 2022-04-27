Driving without valid car insurance in Maharashtra? Recent fine hikes could attract heavy penalties!

According to the recent amendments made to the Motor Vehicles Act 2019 by the Maharashtra Government, there has been an increase in the compounding fines for different traffic offences. These include not a wearing seatbelt, jumping the signal, and also - not having the vehicle insured. The penalty for the first offence of driving without insurance is Rs 2000/- (which was Rs 300/- earlier) or imprisonment of up to three months. If you continue to drive without insurance, you will have to pay Rs.4000/- or face imprisonment of up to 3 months.

What happens when the police catch you driving without insurance?

On being caught for not carrying motor insurance, you will be immediately issued a challan, which can be paid offline or online. You may also be asked to show your vehicle registration certificate and driving license. If you fail to present these documents, it could result in the issuance of additional fines.

How to avoid fines?

Following is a list of tips that will help you avoid fines:

Follow traffic rules and limit honking.

When driving a car, always wear a seatbelt.

Do not use a phone or speak on a phone while driving.

Do not drive while you are intoxicated.

Avoid speeding & rash driving.

Verify that all the documents concerning the motor vehicle are correct and in place. Always keep the records handy.

Make sure you have the right insurance. Consider buying car insurance if you own a four-wheeler, or bike insurance if you own a two-wheeler. Besides protecting you from financial hardship, insurance coverage acts as a cushion against unpredictable financial complications.*

What is car insurance?

Car insurance is an agreement between a car owner and an insurance company. Four wheeler insurance serves the purpose of protecting you from financial losses due to unforeseen circumstances, like natural calamities, road accidents, theft, and fire. Buying car insurance online from Bajaj Allianz is easy and hassle-free. But let’s explore the necessity of car insurance first.

Why should one have car insurance?

Buying a car is not a small decision. And with a car comes the responsibilities of its maintenance. Losses due to uncertainties require a certain amount of funds for compensation, which many of us cannot afford. As a result, in any unfortunate situation, the dream car can become more of a nightmare. That's why it is important to get car insurance immediately after buying a car because it gives the assurance to you that you are covered if anything goes wrong.

What are the types of car insurance?

Following are the different types of car insurance:

Own-damage car insurance

Third party car insurance

Comprehensive car insurance

Why shouldn’t you drive a car without insurance in Maharashtra?

Without car insurance, you would have to face the following issues:

Hefty fines

Compensation for injuries to self or third parties

Suspension of driving license and vehicle registration

Legal complications

Here are some important aspects of a car insurance policy:

Damage: An insurance policy covers damages caused to the car due to natural calamities, accidents, technical glitches, and malfunctions.*

Third-party liability: Third party cover in India is a mandatory norm that covers the owner against legal complications. Suppose you cause an accident that damages the property of another person or injures another driver/pedestrian. In that case, third party insurance will take care of their treatment and protect you from the legal repercussions of the case. If your existing policy is expired then it is a must to buy third party car insurance from Bajaj Allianz before venturing out with your vehicle.*

Personal injury or accidents: If your car is insured, the policy will offer cover for any bodily injury and expenses incurred due to accidents.*

Family compensation after death: In the most unfortunate scenario, when the family loses the car owner, the insurance policy covers the family's expenses after the tragic event.*

Add-on benefits: Apart from the above benefits, a car insurance policy also offers additional benefits like zero depreciation cover, consumables cover, breakdown assistance, and conveyance benefits.*

