Economic Independence: 80-Day Tailoring Program Backed by Hindujas & Skill India

In the heart of rural Tamil Nadu, a quiet revolution is unfolding—one that stitches together threads of empowerment, financial freedom, and sustainable livelihoods. The 80-day tailoring program, a flagship initiative under the Hinduja Foundation’s Road To School (RTS) program, is transforming the lives of rural women through focused skill development and entrepreneurship training. Backed by the Skill India Mission and supported by several Hinduja Group companies, including Ashok Leyland, Hinduja Tech, Hinduja Leyland Finance, and Hinduja Housing Finance, the program embodies the Hinduja Family-led Hinduja Foundation’s commitment to social equity and inclusive growth.

Stitching a New Future for Women

The program has already trained 45 women across the villages of Karumapuram and Chicanaikanpalayam in Coimbatore district. In these training centres, women—many of whom had never held a steady income—learn tailoring, pattern making, garment construction, and entrepreneurial basics over the span of nearly three months.

The training culminates in a practical examination and certification, which allows them to qualify for micro-entrepreneurship schemes and independent businesses.

Importantly, 20 of these women have already launched small tailoring ventures from their homes or local kiosks. An additional 25 women are preparing to do the same, marking a significant shift from dependency to self-reliance.

Prakash Hinduja, Chairman of Hinduja Group Europe, commented, “Economic independence is the cornerstone of women’s empowerment. With programs like this, we’re not just teaching a skill—we’re unlocking potential and restoring dignity. That is the vision the Hinduja Brothers have carried for decades through the Foundation’s community-first approach.”

A Community-First Model That Strengthens Education

The tailoring initiative is part of a broader belief shared by the RTS program: that children thrive when their families and communities are empowered. In many underserved regions, the financial burden of poverty can force girls to drop out of school or prevent families from investing in their children’s education. By equipping women with the means to earn, the program indirectly improves children’s access to better nutrition, learning materials, and schooling.

This ecosystem approach is what sets the RTS program apart. Rather than viewing education in isolation, the Hinduja Foundation (philanthropic arm of the Hinduja Family) —alongside implementation partner Learning Links Foundation—invests in the surrounding community, particularly in women, to create a multiplier effect.

Prakash Hinduja added, “The Hinduja Brothers have always believed in a holistic model of development. When women are empowered, entire families progress. That’s why the Foundation’s work in education is deeply linked with livelihood programs.”

Private Sector Collaboration with Public Policy

The success of the tailoring initiative is also a testament to an effective public-private partnership. The program aligns with India’s Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) under the Skill India Mission, which aims to train over 400 million people in market-relevant skills by 2025.

By coordinating with NGOs and local self-help groups, the Hinduja Foundation ensures that even remote communities receive access to quality training and post-program support. These partnerships have not only helped increase enrolment but also ensured successful outcomes, such as setting up individual tailoring units or connecting women to local garment factories.

For many participants, this was the first formal training they had received. Instructors—many of whom are women themselves—use local languages and culturally relevant methods to ensure inclusivity and comprehension.

Sustainability and Scale

Sustainability is central to the Hinduja Foundation’s work. In this case, beyond the 80-day training, the program offers mentorship, follow-up support, and connections to micro-finance institutions. Many women are now saving through community-based savings groups, which further reinforces their financial independence.

Prakash Hinduja noted, “What we are seeing in Tamil Nadu is a model that can be replicated across India. With the continued involvement of the Hinduja Brothers and our group companies, we aim to scale this initiative while maintaining the community-specific, human touch that defines our Foundation’s ethos.”

Journey Ahead

The success of the tailoring program in Tamil Nadu underscores the importance of aligning skill development with entrepreneurship and social inclusion. It also highlights the Hinduja Foundation’s unwavering commitment to creating self-sustaining communities, especially for those at the margins.

With more than 20 women now running their businesses and another 25 on the cusp of doing so, the ripple effects are already being felt in household incomes, in classroom attendance, and newfound confidence.

As India pushes toward a future defined by gender parity and economic inclusiveness, models like this one offer a roadmap. By investing in women, the Hinduja Family is investing in a stronger, more resilient India.