Ex-Top 100 Long-Short: From Market Timing to Strategy-Led Investing

For many investors, equity investing often turns into a game of timing. When markets are rising, there is greed and (FOMO) fear of missing out. When they fall, there is a fear of losing more.

The real challenge is timing: when to enter, exit or simply stay invested. In reality, very few investors get this right consistently. More often, investors end up buying when markets are already high and selling when prices have corrected, locking in losses instead of gains. This behaviour becomes even more pronounced in mid and small-cap stocks, where prices can move sharply in short periods. What starts as an attempt to maximise returns often turns into a cycle of hesitation, reaction and regret.

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This is where the idea of moving from market timing to strategy-led investing becomes important.

The Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) Equity Ex-Top 100 Long-Short approach is built around this shift. Instead of trying to guess market direction, it focuses on creating a structured way to participate in opportunities beyond the largest companies while managing the risks that come with them.

The “Ex-Top 100” universe refers to companies outside the largest 100 by market size, typically mid- and small-cap businesses. These companies are often seen as future growth drivers of the economy. They can scale faster, innovate quicker and benefit more directly from domestic trends. However, they also come with higher volatility. Prices can rise quickly in good times but fall just as sharply when sentiment changes.A strategy-led approach recognises this reality and plans for it, rather than reacting to it.

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One of the key elements of this approach is the use of long-short strategies. In simple terms, this means the portfolio can take positions in companies expected to perform well, while also using limited hedging or short positions to manage downside risks. The idea is not to predict every market move, but to reduce the impact of adverse movements and create a more balanced return profile over time.

This becomes particularly useful in segments like mid and small-caps, where not all stocks move in the same direction. Even in uncertain markets, some companiesperform well while others struggle. A long-short framework attempts to capture this difference, rather than relying only on overall market direction.

Another important aspect of strategy-led investing is flexibility. Market conditions do not remain constant. There are phases of strong growth, periods of correction, and times of uncertainty. A structured strategy can adjust exposure based on these conditions, participating when opportunities are stronger and focusing on protection when risks rise.

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Alongside this, tools like derivatives are used carefully to support the strategy. While often misunderstood, they can play a role in managing risk, balancing portfolios and smoothing volatility when used in a disciplined manner.

At its core, the shift from market timing to strategy-led investing is about reducing dependence on guesswork. Instead of trying to predict short-term movements, the focus moves to building a process that can navigate different market environments with consistency.

As markets evolve and become more complex, this shift is becoming increasingly relevant. For investors looking to go beyond the top 100 companies, a structured and disciplined approach like Equity Ex-Top 100 Long-Short offers a more thoughtful way to participate, one that aims to balance growth opportunities with the need to manage risk and stay invested.

