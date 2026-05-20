Suzlon Energy to announce Q4 results on this date! Check previews & targets price

Suzlon Energy shares: Wind energy solutions major Suzlon Energy Ltd has finally announced the date for quarterly earnings. The company is set to announce its results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2026 on Monday, May 25. However, the company has not disclosed the date for the conference call for participants including shareholders and analysts.

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Shares of Suzlon Energy settled at Rs 52.57 on Wednesday, falling nearly two-third of a per cent. The company commanded a market capitalization of more than Rs 72,000 crore. The stock has rebounded nearly 38 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 38.17 hit in March 2026. The stock is mostly flat in the last one week.



Suzlon Energy Q4 results preview

For the March 2026 quarter, JM Financial expects Suzlon Energy's sales to come in at Rs 10,028.2 crore, up 12 per cent YoY and 18 per cent QoQ. Ebitda came in at Rs 1,423 crore, up 71 per cent YoY and 161 per cent QoQ, with margins improving sharply to 14.2 per cent. Net profit may come in at Rs 1,005.9 crore, 158 per cent YoY and 99 per cent QoQ.

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Motilal Oswal expects Suzlon's revenue to come in at Rs 5,904.4 crore, up 56 per cent YoY with an Ebitda of Rs 1,019.3 crore, up 46.97 per cent YoY, with margins coming in at 17 per cent. Net profit is seen at Rs 635.4 crore, up 9 per cent YoY. PAT margins are seen at 10.8 per cent for the quarter.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects deliveries expected at 900MW, up 57 per cent YoY and 46 per cent QoQ, while JM pencils dispatches to be at 874MW in 4QFY26, up 52.5 per cent YoY, with ebitda rising on the back of operating leverage.

On the other hand, Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers pencils Suzlon's revenue to come in at Rs 5,696.2 crore, up 50.3 per cent YoY and 34.5 per cent QoQ. Ebitda margin may come in at 16.9 per cent for the quarter, while net profit is seen at Rs 593.2 crore, flat on a yearly basis, while 5.1 per cent QoQ. Suzlon's revenue is expected to be driven by strong WTG deliveries of 850MW.



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Suzlon Energy target price

JM Financial has a target price of Rs 64 apiece, while Motilal Oswal has a target price of Rs 66 apeice. Systematix Institutional Equities has a target price of Rs 67 apeice. Ambit also initiated coverage on Suzlon with a target price of Rs 60 in April 2026. All these brokerage firms have a 'buy' rating on the stock.