The social media sensation Cockroach Janta Party, founded by Abhijeet Dipke, has a new challenger. But now the National Parasitic Front has arrived, and they are not here to play nice. Both outfits have positioned themselves as satirical political movements.
Just like any other great Indian political satire, the jokes are landing since the frustrations underlying these satirical movements are real. The face-off between the Cockroach Janta Party and the National Parasitic Front began after Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant likened unemployed youth to "cockroaches" and "parasites", triggering outrage online.
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What is the National Parasitic Front?
The National Parasitic Front is being positioned as a rival satirical online movement in opposition to the viral Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Like CJP, it operates mainly through social media and satire instead of traditional politics.
NPF's manifesto
The party has made certain key promises to its supporters. These include:
How is it different from the Cockroach Janta Party?
The National Parasitic Front has mainly positioned itself as a satirical counter or spoof movement. The CJP, on the other hand, started as a protest movement after the controversial "cockroach" remark attributed to CJI Surya Kant.
It does not have the same scale of public traction as the Cockroach Janta Party. The Cockroach Janta Party claims that tens of thousands of people have joined within days and gained traction from leaders like Mahua Moitra, Kirti Azad and Prashant Bhushan.
What does it say about its rivalry with the Cockroach Janta Party?
According to its website, the National Parasitic Front was "born as the formal opposition to the Cockroach Janta Party and every ecosystem of inertia they represent, the National Parasitic Front is a movement of citizens who refuse to accept governance-as-theatre."
It further mentioned that it is serious about having educated representatives inside Parliament and "roads that don't become rivers and Wi-Fi that doesn't require eleven fire hydrant CAPTCHAs to pay an electricity bill."
"The name is intentional. We attach ourselves to a broken system — not to feed off it, but to force it to change from within," it added.
FAQs
What is the National Parasitic Front and why is it in the news?
The National Parasitic Front, or NPF, is a satirical online political movement that has emerged as a rival to the viral Cockroach Janta Party. It is in the news because it uses humour and social media to respond to real public frustrations around politics, governance and unemployment.
What sparked the rise of the Cockroach Janta Party and the National Parasitic Front?
The face-off gained attention after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant reportedly likened unemployed youth to "cockroaches" and "parasites". The remarks triggered online outrage, and both satirical groups drew energy from that anger and wider public disappointment.
What are the main promises in the National Parasitic Front manifesto?
The NPF manifesto mixes satire with civic demands. It promises a government matchmaking scheme, resolution of situationship issues within 90 days, emotional compensation for repeated ghosting, a Ministry of Rizz, cheaper fuel for affordable long drives, stricter rules for criminal candidates, a minimum 12th-pass qualification for contestants, pothole accountability and better access to counselling in colleges.
How is the National Parasitic Front different from the Cockroach Janta Party?
The NPF presents itself as a satirical counter or spoof opposition to the Cockroach Janta Party. While CJP began as a protest movement after the controversial remark and has received wider public traction, the NPF is positioning itself as a sharper critique of political inertia and poor governance.
What does the National Parasitic Front say about its rivalry with the Cockroach Janta Party?
According to its website, the NPF calls itself the formal opposition to the Cockroach Janta Party and says it stands against governance becoming mere theatre. It says its aim is to push for educated representatives, better roads, improved public services and meaningful change from within a broken system.