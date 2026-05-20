Melody runs out of stock on Blinkit, Instamart: PM Modi's gift to Meloni sparks a quick-commerce frenzy

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a packet of Parle Melody during his visit to Rome, Indian consumers rushed to quick-commerce platforms to grab the same candy, and promptly cleared the shelves.

Melody is currently listed as out of stock across Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart in several parts of the country. The diplomatic moment had done what decades of advertising couldn't manufacture on demand: a wide scramble for a toffee that costs less than a rupee.

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DON'T MISS: When Meloni, Modi met ‘Melody’ - A chocolaty toffee moment goes viral

The moment that started it all

Meloni posted the clip on Wednesday, showing Modi presenting her with the iconic caramel-and-chocolate candy during his five-nation tour, the final stop of which was Rome. The warmth between the two leaders was evident. "Thank you for the gift," Meloni wrote alongside the video.

The moment followed a dinner and a late-night visit to the Colosseum. "Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship," Modi had written earlier.

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But it was the toffee clip that captured the internet's imagination, reviving an already-popular "Melodi" trend online and sending thousands of consumers to their phones to search for, and order, the candy.

DO CHECKOUT | ‘Melody khao, khud...’: Chocolatey history of ₹1 toffee as it gets a diplomatic moment with PM Modi, Meloni

PM Modi in Italy

At present, PM Modi is in Italy no the final leg of his five-nation Europe tour. In a joint article published in the media of both countries, the two leaders said that India and Italy are no longer just friendly nations; they are now strategic partners.

"The relationship between India and Italy has now reached a decisive stage. In recent years, our ties have expanded with unprecedented momentum, evolving from a cordial friendship into a special strategic partnership grounded in the values of freedom and democracy, and a common vision for the future," they said.

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Modi and Meloni said that the cooperation between India and Italy mirrors the awareness that prosperity and security in the 21st century will be shaped by the ability of the two countries to innovate, manage energy transitions, and strengthen strategic sovereignty.