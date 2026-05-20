Modi-Meloni moment makes Melody buzz: 'Shocked' Parle says price is going to...

On Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a packet of Melody toffees during his visit to Rome as part of his five-nation tour. In an interaction with India Today, Parle Vice President Mayank Shah said that the prices of the popular toffee would not go up anytime soon.
"I don’t think so. We are not going to increase prices there. But yeah, I think you will see a huge spike in demand, and we are already seeing that since morning, as I shared," Shah said. At present, Melody is listed as out of stock across quick commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart across the country.
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He added that there has been a lot of traction on quick commerce platforms since the viral moment took place this morning.
Mayank Shah further stated, "We expect the growth to accelerate. It's a brand that's growing very well, and we would further see acceleration in growth. Not just that, it's the largest toffee brand of India, so the kind of growth that you would be seeing would be huge."
He mentioned that the growth in the toffee's demand would take place across the globe since it is already available in 100 countries.
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While he refused to give a projection of the sales, the Parle V-P claimed, "Since morning, we have been getting suggestions like, 'Why don't you call it the national toffee brand or national toffee of India?'"
Besides this, he categorically mentioned that Parle is not getting listed on the bourses anytime soon, adding that the speculation happens because of the company's size.
"We continue exploring growth opportunities, but currently, there are no plans for listing. That speculation keeps happening time and again because it’s a big company. We are a very large company and one of the very few large companies that have still not gone public. So we continue seeing that speculation happening time and again, but as I said, while we continue exploring opportunities for growth, that’s not on the cards currently."
Watch the full interaction here
FAQs
Why is Melody toffee trending after PM Modi’s Rome visit?
Melody toffee started trending after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a packet of it to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his visit to Rome. The moment went viral and led to a sharp rise in public interest and online searches.
Will the price of Melody toffee increase after the recent buzz?
No, Parle Vice President Mayank Shah said the company does not plan to increase Melody’s price anytime soon. However, he confirmed that demand has already gone up significantly since the viral moment.
Why is Melody out of stock on quick commerce platforms?
Melody is currently out of stock on platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart because demand spiked after the diplomatic gifting moment. Parle said it has seen strong traction on quick commerce since the morning of the viral event.
How important is Melody for Parle’s business growth?
According to Parle, Melody is the largest toffee brand in India and is already growing well. The company expects the brand’s growth to accelerate further, with demand likely to rise not only in India but also globally.
Is Parle planning to list on the stock market after the Melody buzz?
No, Parle said it has no plans to get listed on the bourses at present. The company said such speculation comes up often because it is a large and well-known business, but listing is not on the cards currently.